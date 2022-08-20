On Aug. 13 in the DN-R, Dr. Douglas Wright published “Oil, Coal, Ukraine, Winners And Losers,” which contains misinformation that needs correcting.
He accurately reports that German diplomats laughed at President Trump when he said that they were in danger of being “totally dependent” on Russia for natural gas in a 2018 speech before the UN General Assembly. This was followed by a few minutes Trump becoming the first American president ever to be laughed at by over 100 national leaders there for making wild claims. Germany has been importing gas from Russia for over 40 years, with all U.S. presidents warning them to be careful.
While cutoffs of Russian gas hurt Germany, gas provides only 15% of their electricity and about 40% of their heat, with Russia supplying only about a third of their gas. They saw Trump trying to sell more expensive U.S. gas to them, and did not take his supposed concern about Putin seriously, unsurprised when he called Putin a “genius” when Putin invaded Ukraine.
Wright said France is reducing nuclear power to import Russian gas. It has had to cut back some nuclear plants due to technical problems, nothing about Russian gas. It remains the nation with the most nuclear power, providing 70% of its electricity.
Wright claims oil production costs $5 per barrel in Russia. Median cost, that with half below and half above, is currently $42 per barrel in Russia. Wright then claimed it is $20 per barrel in Saudi Arabia, but he seems to have assigned their number to Russia. Current median cost per barrel in Saudi Arabia is $5.40, with only Kuwait as low. His $23 per barrel for the U.S. is not the median but the lowest cost anywhere in the U.S. at Eagle Ford. Marginal cost for shale oil in U.S. is now about $70 per barrel.
Thus when Wright spends paragraphs claiming that Biden policies on oil connected to the war in Ukraine will lead to Guyana increasing production because their costs are $28 per barrel, this is utterly ridiculous. Their costs are that low, so Guyana will be increasing production no matter what.
Wright is correct that President Biden has called for getting the U.S. off fossil fuels, but he inaccurately claims that Biden made “leases not forthcoming” on federal lands. Biden did temporarily suspend them, but during 2021 his administration issued 34% more than were issued in 2020, and the temporary suspension ended in April this year. Biden’s policies have not limited U.S. oil production, and gasoline prices have declined over the last two months.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.