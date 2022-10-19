A group of regular commenters at the Daily News-Record repeatedly make false claims they pat each other on the back for. I shall comment on some of these. Some things are matters of opinion, such as the morality of abortion, but others are matters of objective fact. No matter how often a group of people tell each other the earth is flat, that does not make it so.
The most egregious of these false claims is the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election outcome was due to systematic fraud. Apparently 370 candidates are supporting this now despite 60 out of 61 lawsuits on this being thrown out, and the one not only showing error involving a few thousand votes in Pennsylvania, and, no, Dinesh D’Souza’s book has been discredited. One commenter here has claimed there are missing absentee ballots in Arizona that would change everything, seeming to forget that in 2021 Arizona taxpayers paid $2 million to a pro-Big Lie group, Cyber Ninjas, to investigate claimed fraud for six months, including checking paper ballots for bamboo. They found none. But the chief promulgator of the Big Lie then said flat-earthedly that they did find such fraud.
An especially bilious claim is that electric cars cause pollution almost as bad as that gives us global warming. This focuses on mining for lithium used in electric car batteries, with a claim that leach fields near such mines, mostly located in the Atacama desert of Chile, are toxic to birds and possibly humans. There is no evidence of this. The claim comes from a tweet in August by Keith Dickie, who is not a scientist and has no credentials to make such claims. Lithium is medically used and is potentially damaging in large quantities. But no birds have been killed by these fields. If somehow this starts to happen, sound equipment can be used to scare them away as at a copper mine in Montana.
Then we have that “Russia is winning the war in Ukraine” and that “Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in the world.” On the former, the last time Russia conquered anything noticeable was early July, taking the city of Lysychansk. Since then the Ukrainians have reconquered large areas in the northeast and south.
As for corruption, Transparency International rates South Sudan as the most corrupt out of 180 nations. Ukraine comes in at 58th, while Russia comes in as more corrupt at 44th. The U.S. is 153rd, with Denmark, Finland, and New Zealand tied for least corrupt. Frankly, this flat earth gang would have supported Hitler over Churchill in 1940.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
