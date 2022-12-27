I like to travel across the country with Lola, our tear-drop camper behind us. I take back roads, enjoying sparse traffic, small towns, and the countryside without semis blocking my view.
A few years ago, I was driving back from Denver. I was on Highway 96, a few miles outside Ead in Eastern Colorado. People might imagine the plains of Kansas as desolate, but compared to lonely roads in Eastern Colorado, Western Kansas is Manhattan.
A few miles past Ead, I pulled off to the side of the road for a pee-stop. While Lola ran off to look for an appropriate tuft of weeds (yes, she’s a dog), I timed how long it would be until another car came down the road. It was over five minutes.
This was early June. Fields were plowed for the new crops. There were no trees in sight. There was an old abandoned house about one hundred yards off the road. It probably had been unlived in for three or four decades.
I heard a deafening silence. There is no other way to describe the absolute lack of noise. No birds in the baren fields that stretched for miles. No wind. No cars. Not even Lola around. I breathed the warm air, feeling some sense of wonder at the landscape, the heroic house leaning west against the prairie wind, the absolute dearth of sound. The solitude was palpable. It washed over me.
Lola came back after a while. She jumped in the front seat, and with some regret, I drove off. You might be able to understand why I love to drive old roads where few people go, mostly just the farmers who live somewhere down the road.
I love the country. I grew up in rural Wisconsin on a small dairy farm. My ancestors have been farm people for several generations. Benjamin Peckham, my great-great-great grandfather pioneered in Wisconsin in the 1850s. Country people—I mean real country people—know how to take care of themselves. They hunt their own meat, grow most of their food, and fix things themselves.
I thought about this sense of furious independence as I drove on, about those immense swaths of land individual farmers plowed, planted, and harvested in Eastern Colorado, how they had to travel a few miles to see a neighbor, how they would have to fix most of the machinery that broke down. These are the people I grew up with and admire.
Within this frame, it’s easy to understand why rural counties lean republican and cities lean democrat. The republican ideology emphasizes low taxes, independence, and minimal government interference in people’s lives. Independent farmers, used to taking care of their own needs, shrink from the democratic ideology memorably framed by Hillary Clinton when she referred to the African proverb about the relationship between a village and their children. In urban environments, people exchange their various kinds of labor. A high school teacher goes to the grocery store, calls a plumber, takes their cars to an auto machinic. Put simplistically, rural people lean independent; urban lean interdependent.
Like all generalizations, mine can be dangerously misleading, blurring distinctions between upper-class urbanites, who rarely fix anything, and working-class urbanites, who may have more similarities with rural farmers than they do with stock market brokers. It also obscures the evolutionary trend of homo sapiens toward interdependence, an offshoot of increased specialization. Nevertheless, it might partially explain why the rural community in District 6 voted overwhelmingly for Ben Cline, a republican urbanite, over Jennifer Lewis, a small town civil servant. Although he grew up and lives in cities, Cline projects republican values on issues like guns, environmental anarchy, minimal taxes, religious orthodoxy, personal freedom, and ethnocentricity, while Lewis, who grew up in the country, projects the democratic interdependent values of people caring for each other and their environment, diversity, religious tolerance, civic responsibility.
These flipped orientations of Cline and Lewis mirror the historical turn of the tables since I was a student at the University of Wisconsin in the 60s when individualism (Little Boxes), free speech (Mario Savio), anarchy (the Weathermen) marked the left; collectivism, speech regulation, and social control marked the right. Now extreme factions of the Republican Party sound like Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman.
Historical variables in the Shenandoah Valley further complicate the chiasmatic dichotomy I have described: e.g., the histories of the two parties leading to and away from the Civil War, the rural heritage of the Democratic Party and the industrial of the Republican Party, the creep of agribusiness and rural gentry into small communities and family-owned farms. I haven’t even begun to explore the evolution of conservative and liberal values rooted in religion, tradition, and the Enlightenment. It’s enough to make my head spin.
In the 6th District, Democrats have locked in the urban vote, Republicans the rural. Perhaps in the future, Democrats will learn how to interweave their values with country people; and maybe Republicans will move more toward the interdependence marking urbanites. Recent political developments indicate they are at least talking to each other.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
