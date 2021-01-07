After flying for 17 hours during which hundreds of other passengers and I wore masks except when we were eating due to COVID-19, we were now approaching another moment of reckoning: landing at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, in Southern Africa. Zambia is among the 55 countries on the giant continent of Africa that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted. Would there be dead bodies all over the streets of Lusaka due to COVID-19?
During the last two hours, we had been flying above large dark-white, thick nimbus clouds the size of giant cotton balls whose thickness looked like our plane could simply safely sit on them. The nature of the clouds were sure signs that we were flying through the rainy season of the tropical African continent of frequent rain showers practically every afternoon.
Once we broke through the thick clouds during the rapid descent, large lush green vegetation was suddenly exposed. This was a sharp contrast to when we flew out of the gray leafless trees of the winter season of the North American Shenandoah Valley in Virginia nearly 24 hours earlier. When the plane's wheels kissed the ground with a slight bump, I felt a tingle of exhilaration, anxiety and excitement.
Once the plane's cabin doors were opened for passengers to disembark, that's when it hit me that I had been away for too long. I had forgotten what the December climate and weather was like in my native country of Zambia. The air was suddenly very warm and humid and at least 85 degrees. I was sweating so much all over that I immediately stripped off my jacket down to my short-sleeved shirt. Once the passengers hit the ground, there was a beeline for the arrival lounge, which was about a hundred yards away. I absorbed more sunlight on my body during those hundred yards than I would ever absorb in the whole of the Shenandoah Valley winter with stay-at-home shelter COVID-19 orders.
Before entry into and just outside the arrival lounge for immigration and customs formalities, airport officials asked everyone to line up first and show their negative COVID-19 test certificate. If you did not have a negative COVID-19 certificate, you would be denied entry into Zambia or subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantining and other stringent measures, according to the country's COVID-19 website. Everyone was so excited, anxious, in a hurry to get out of there and go home that passengers momentarily crowded, breaking the 6 feet social distancing rule. The official urged and reminded everyone to maintain the social distancing according to the markings on the floor.
Once outside the terminal building, I was very excited to be back home. I was also looking for any drastic changes in the lives of the many ordinary Zambians due to the pandemic. There are 20.7 million infections in the United States and more than 352,000 deaths in the American population of 320 million. There are 21,000 infections and only 394 deaths in Zambia due to COVID-19 in a population of 18.3 million in a country the size of Texas.
As I rode from the airport, the taxi driver had his mandatory mask on. The car windows were all the way down not because of some government social distancing safety mandate, but because it was hot and humid. The fresh wind blowing through our faces felt good. I had switched from my double-filter mask to a cloth mask. The Mika lodge at Jesmondine Road was 10 miles away, which is halfway to the downtown bustling and sprawling city of Lusaka.
There is an economic downturn in the country, as the taxi fare was lower than normal. People were just trying to survive because of the coronavirus shutdowns earlier in the year, which had peaked in June and July, the winter cold months in Zambia. June-July is also the typical flu season in Zambia. The taxi driver and many other Zambians were to tell me during the coming days that there had been some suffering. Some businesses had shut down and people had lost jobs.
During the next two days I went to as many places as I could, from the best to the poorest places, in order to assess the COVID-19 mood of the sprawling city of Lusaka of 1.8 million that I have seen grow since 1967. One of the many reasons that have been cited to explain why Zambia and the African continent has had lower deaths from the coronavirus is that a large proportion of the population is young. For example, 66.2% of the Zambian population is under 24 years old.
Earlier in March, the COVID-19 controls had been strict; masks were required everywhere, including public buses. Public transport buses were fumigated. Temperature-taking and hand-sanitizing were everywhere, including social distancing measures. Today I saw more relaxed residents. Some people's masks tend to be under their chins. Many places at the shopping malls and banks require masking, including at other formal enclosed workplaces in the city. Most people at the open markets are mask-less. The numerous small 20- to 30-passenger minibuses that buzz the city are jammed with people with no masks. Some people were telling me the economy is slowly picking up again.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
