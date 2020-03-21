It’s rare to hear someone proclaim that leadership is easy. Or simple. Often, signature leadership moments come during moments that would be defined as both hard and complex.
Crisis management is one of the most important skills of an extraordinary leader. In times of crisis, leadership takes on enhanced importance as members of a community seek a calm, confident leader to help navigate the chaos and provide assurance that everything will turn out for the best. In many ways, these scenarios are ripe for testing the true mettle of a leader’s character.
Leading through a crisis requires an ability to utilize many skills simultaneously. The good news is that the skills themselves are not complex. They can be learned quickly and often require little more than an intentional focus on developing them. Implementation of each at the right time in the right way is what distinguishes the remarkable leader. When it fails, the results is often a spectacular mess, as evidenced by Enron under Kenneth Lay. Yet when it all comes together, the community often emerges strengthened, as proven by Ford Motor Company under Alan Mulally.
While leading through a crisis, consider the following five recommendations:
1. Communicate excessively. In crisis moments, people will be talking. The question is will they be dealing with their own words and the circulating rumors or the facts being shared by the leader. Crisis communication must be proactive. Proactive messages let the team know that the leader values communication and wants them to hear what’s happening directly from him or her. Reactive messages often backfire as they offer communication that is perceived as “too little, too late.” In times of crisis, it’s nearly impossible to over-communicate. Even if the only message you have to share is, “We’re still gathering data and hope to make a decision soon. In the interim, please don’t hesitate to share any ideas or suggestions you may have,” take the time to send it. It serves as a good reminder that you’re actively working on the situation.
2. Be confident, but honest. Within these communication pieces, provide updates and recommendations regarding next steps in a manner that is direct and confident. In these moments, team members want to believe in their leader; seeing someone who is calm, comfortable, and in control goes a long way towards accomplishing this. As you make decisions that could be second guessed, explain the thought process behind the decision and how you reached the choice you did. Beware analysis paralysis and getting stuck in the land of no decision. If the interpretation is that the leader is dragging her or his feet, confidence in their competence will diminish.
3. Tap into talent at all levels. While considering solutions, the leader is well-served to tap into talent at all levels of the organization. Asking front line providers their suggestions at solutions will serve two important purposes. First, it reaffirms their value to the team. Second, this approach often yields the best suggestions, since these individuals often have a very specific perspective of both the issue and the opportunities. Similarly, there’s significant value in connecting with friends and mentors outside of the industry all together and asking for their input and advice. These outside perspectives provide unique views that are hard to replicate from within.
4. Don’t rely on old solutions. Many crisis look and feel similar to ones experienced in the past. Today’s coronoavirus is yesterday’s swine flu. It’s an easy comparison and takes the pressure off of being innovative in crafting solutions. Using old solutions as a guide post in a changing landscape makes sense; using them as a short cut is a mistake. Take the time to explore the full details of the current crisis, brainstorm an exhaustive list of all possible paths forward, and then implement the solution that best serves the greatest number of people involved.
5. Cheerlead success. In today’s environment, many of us are simply seeking hope. In moments of crisis, that search is even more pronounced. Regardless of whether the crisis is a monster or a molehill, leaders are called upon to be the loudest cheerleaders of the plan’s success. They need to be seen in the hallways and at the water cooler with their sleeves rolled up and their ears wide open. They need to be constantly sending the message of “Together, we can do this. And when we do, we’ll emerge on the other side stronger and more ready.” That message of hope matters. When it’s there, the organization will rally. When it’s not, success becomes harder.
Crisis leadership is an acquired taste. Some experience it and quickly seek the thrill of more. For others, once the adrenaline subsides they decide they never want to lead a team through a crisis again. For most of us, we fall somewhere in between. Still, like anything else in leadership that’s neither simple or easy, crisis management is a skill that can be developed. It takes practice. And it’s worth it.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
Good piece.
