Recently, I talked to two high level executives in their respective fields. Both of them saw their situation as untenable and realized they had to make plans to exit: one was experiencing a business closure due to COVID, while the other needed to leave a high stress job. Despite the fact that COVID is causing massive disruption in our economy, both of them seemed optimistic about the future. Although each of them had spent their entire careers in their respective industries, they realized that now might be a good time to change.
While our country is on the verge of an economic crisis resulting from COVID fallout, we have reason to be optimistic like these executives. I’m not putting my head in the sand, because the very nature of crisis itself should give us hope. The Chinese character for the English word crisis is composed of two characters: one signifies “danger” and the other signifies “opportunity.” At this time, we can choose to look at this crisis for the dangers it presents, or we can look at the opportunities it offers.
Right now, the economic crisis provides you with some personal branding opportunities. Not only is there plenty of danger in this economy, there is also plenty of opportunity if you are willing to look at it that way. Here are three questions about how you can benefit others—and benefit yourself—during this crisis.
1. What are you known for?
Now is a time for you to consider your personal brand. In other words, what are you known for? And since this crisis provides personal branding opportunities, here is a better question: What do you want to be known for?
You can reposition yourself for what you want to be known for at this time. This crisis is an inflection point that you can use to reposition yourself.
Now, you cannot use the crisis to tell a false narrative. You can’t tell something about yourself that isn’t true. But you can reposition yourself in a new light because this is a new situation. Everything in the world has changed as we know it. And this is a great time for you to change as well.
2. What do people need?
Think about what people are looking for. What is it that they need? Because our situation is constantly changing, what do people need right now? People may need something different now than they did last month.
And because our situation is constantly changing, people may not even be fully aware what they need. There may be a difference between what they perceive they need and what they really need. Or they may not even be aware yet of what they need until they see it.
If you think through what people may need in this constantly changing situation, you can discover how you could respond to those needs. And that could offer you some personal branding opportunities.
3. What can you provide?
Now think about what you can provide people. What can you do for them right now that meets their needs?
It’s possible that this economic crisis may put an end to what you have been doing. Or you may see the handwriting on the wall at your company or your industry. Regardless of your personal situation, what can you do right now to meet other people’s needs?
- What can you uniquely contribute to people’s well being right now?
- How can you provide something of value to people?
- What can you do for people that meets their needs?
By thinking how you can serve others in this constantly changing time, you can identify what makes the most sense for you to do now—and create a personal brand for yourself in the process.
Here’s the key takeaway. Going through this three-step exercise can help you see the personal branding opportunities that this crisis provides you. If you focus on the danger the crisis presents, it can be a scary situation. But if you look at the opportunities this crisis provides, you can position yourself to meet others’ needs in such a way as to establish a personal brand for yourself.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew and Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew. Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
