A few days ago, a friend told me about the diversity, equity, and inclusion statements most universities are now requiring from applicants. He cited an article in The Economist, a respected journal with a notably libertarian stance. My friend reported with some sense of disbelief the acceptance of such a requirement on the part of his partner, a professor at James Madison University. I said I didn’t quite believe the story, particularly after my friend said that the article claimed many universities won’t consider applicants if they don’t write or sign statements signifying their support for DEI.
I insisted this was likely a hyped news item of the kitty-litter-in-the-bathroom genre, another attack on educators. I pointed out that in my years as a writing professor at two universities, I had never heard of such a thing. I couldn’t imagine the practice was widespread. Academic freedom and that sort of thing. My friend said, no, it seemed real and he sent me a link to the article.
After I got home, I clicked on the link to the article, “American Universities are Hiring Based on Devotion to Diversity.” My friend had most of the information right. The writer reported that one in five universities require applicants to write or sign a diversity statement signifying their support of inclusive policies and how they plan to practice them in the classroom. Not being subscribed to The Economist, I was able to read only the first paragraph, which slightly contradicted the headline. A one-fifth practice is not domination.
I was surprised that even one fifth of post-secondary institutions would require a diversity statement. A quick Google search, however, confirmed this practice. In fact, DEI statements have now gained the status of genre. Guides on how to write them are as common as crows. The applicant can find templates to which the applicants need add little more than their names. I can imagine writing one: “Diversity is the wellspring of imagination . . . “ I might begin. In a pinch, I might get ChatGPT to write one for me.
My reaction to this new requirement has been mixed. In participating universities, The DEI statements are required along with other statements and information: traditionally, a letter of application, a research statement, a curriculum vitae (the general purpose of which is to establish the candidate’s publication record), a sample publication, and at least three letters of reference. I have been on more hiring committees than I care to remember, every one of which has been composed of five or more carefully chosen faculty members. You generally get over eighty applicants and go through a long hiring process: the initial sorting and weeding, twenty or so telephone interviews, ten in-person interviews at a major conference, three on-site interviews, and then the final negotiations. This process costs a lot of time and money. The new hire will be with you for a minimum of three years, at which point they will go up for tenure and perhaps be in your department for longer than you would like. This is a big deal.
Committees don’t want to make mistakes. I can’t imagine a committee deciding on the basis of a DEI statement alone. That would be stupid. Academic hiring committees are often fractious, but they are not stupid.
I went through three takes on the DEI issue: disbelief, confirmation, and finally, uncertainty. After confirming that this was more than a neoliberal fantasy, I wondered what could be so wrong about asking a candidate to commit to improving diversity, equality, and inclusion in universities, three goals I wholeheartedly support. I would in fact not want to hire a colleague who was not committed to promoting them. I don’t have room in this Viewpoint to argue for their values. To me, they seem self-evident. But I wonder about having candidates explain their positions on issues that may be only tangentially linked to the positions for which they were applying. What if, I thought, the table were turned and different values, say God, Social Darwinism and the Right to Bear Arms, dominated the institution? How would I feel about asking English Literature candidates to commit their fealties to such things in an essay or a prepared statement they would sign? From my side of the fence, this comparison seems silly, but I can imagine from a different side, they or other values, like laissez-faire capitalism or un-wokedness, might seem more desirable than DEI.
I personally don’t like writing or signing forced statements of devotion to anything. It’s too much like crowd-think, like a flag that’s been too long in the sun. I wish the entire issue would go the way of kitty-litter in the bathroom.
Irvin Peckham is a retired professor who resides in Harrisonburg.
