Decision fatigue is a real concept. It impacts the way we live and the way we lead. Studies conducted by Columbia University’s Sheena Iyengar found that Americans make an average of 70 decisions each day. These decisions range from mundane (Which shirt should I wear?) to major (Should I leave my job?), yet each require the brain to process data points (What’s the temperature? What’s on my calendar?) evaluate options and make a selection. The process requires the brain to engage in constant activity and analysis as we navigate our lives.
Most leaders make even more daily decisions than the American average. Within the professional environment, the range of decisions from mundane to major rings equally true. On a daily basis, leaders are challenged with making decisions that will have ripples throughout the organization. They balance the need to maintain the status quo with building towards the future. Changes they instigate, both big and strong, often reverberate deeply.
On occasion, the deluge of decision making becomes too much. A major decision comes along and the leader finds herself or himself in an uncomfortable position of not knowing how to move forward. Decision fatigue may be the culprit. The brain is simply worn down from decision overload. The delay can be further influenced by fear of making the wrong decision, lack of vision for the team, lack of faith (in their leadership) or being burnt by a person, process, or outcome in the past. These barriers often lead to second guessing choices or delaying making decisions all together.
When leaders are stuck on determining a path forward, asking a series of simple questions may bring needed clarity to the situation:
1. What are the perspectives of the people most greatly affected by this decision? Taking the time to listen to team members, seek advice, and evaluate options against your vision is important. Knowing how the front-line team members feel about each option is an important data point to have. It takes time and energy to listen to so many perspectives and requires a keen sense of timing, intuition, and tact to make it happen. Yet, it provides them an important opportunity to be heard and builds trust.
2. Am I willing to upset someone in doing what’s right? Often, the decision that has to be made means disappointing either one group of people or another. Sometimes, making the decision means disappointing a majority of the team. Implementing this decision, even when you know it will be poorly received, is where the courage of leading really begins.
Most leaders have come to terms with the fact that not everyone will like them. In fact, some team members will even actively work at undermining the leader’s efforts and credibility. Still, the leader can’t engage in pushing back against these efforts. Remember, it’s not the bite of the snake that harms you. It’s chasing the snake that sends the venom to your heart.
3. Which decision would I more likely regret down the road? Nobel-prize winning economist Milton Friedman claimed, "The best measure of quality thinking is your ability to accurately predict the consequences of your ideas and subsequent actions." While it may be difficult to weigh the immediate impact of diverse options, embracing a long-term thinking approach often helps provide valuable clarity. Thinking about what a decision means for the organization years down the road (not just months) can often help bring the best decision into focus.
4. What is my heart telling me? When the leader can escape the urgency of the moment, take a breath, and slow down, it helps. Often urgency is just an excuse. Finding the time to listen to the heart and honor what feels right can make a big difference. At the end of the day, the leader will be accountable for the decision and the outcomes it brings. Being at peace with self, and knowing they honored what they were feeling, provides an important sense of calm in those moments.
5. Why am I really making this decision? With a strong organizational culture and a commitment to hiring the best teammates possible, the next step is to ask why the leader is making some decisions. What decisions can and should be delegated to help foster leadership across the team and empower others to grow? By taking a portion of decisions off of the leader’s plate, does he or she free up available brain power and attention to focus on other, more significant issues?
Making decisions is an exhausting exercise. We can feel it emotionally, but the body pays the price biologically as well. With the stakes that high, it’s worthwhile to take the time to get them right.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
