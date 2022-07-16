The average adult makes just over 35,000 decisions per day. It’s no wonder many of us feel exhausted all of the time.
Decision fatigue is a scientifically legitimate construct. Our brain wears down over time. While many studies have reinforced this fact, one of the more intriguing outcomes involved courts and judges. The decisions of sitting judges were reviewed and explored for patterns of outcomes as they related to the time of day the ruling was made. Results demonstrated that the judges issued more lenient decisions on matters like granting parole early in the day and just after lunch, as opposed to later in the day or after working in chunks of multiple hours. Further, the likelihood of a defendant being granted parole increased in situations or cases adjudicated immediately after the judge stopped and took a midmorning snack.
Recognizing decision fatigue and understanding the impact it has is important. The concept shows up in small ways, like not wanting to make a decision about what’s for dinner after a long day at work. Yet it also appears in bigger moments, when the stakes are much higher. In fact, there are entire industries that thrive based on an expert-level understanding of decision fatigue. Consider sales people who, whether they’re operating with intention or not, frequently wear the buyer down with lots of insignificant decisions before moving on to the more important and costlier ones.
One way to combat decision fatigue is to embrace a decision-making approach that is thoughtful and consistent. The following four steps outline the typical process for decision-making among adults:
1. Frame the decision well — As you start to consider the decision, ensure that you’re framing it well. First, determine whether you are the best person to be making the decision or if there is someone else better positioned to do so. If you’re not the best decision-maker on this issue, step away and delegate it to the person that is.
After ensuring you are the best person to decide the issue at hand, take time to understand exactly what the request is and the core issues involved. My parents raised me to be skeptical of any deal that implored that I “must act now as the offer expires in 15 minutes!” In these cases, there’s almost always some hidden catch that’s not being shared. Very few decisions in life mandate being made with that level of urgency. As you consider what’s being asked of you, slow down and remove the urgency. Step away from the situation. Focus your brain on another activity like socializing or exercising, or sleep on it. As your energy focuses elsewhere, you’ll be surprised by what clarity may come.
As you frame, be sure you’re being honest with yourself. Be candid about how you’re considering the topic at hand and how it’s being presented to you. If I ask you to engage in a risky activity with me, and I tell you that 90% of participants survive, you’ll likely join me. If I ask you to engage in a risky activity with me, and I tell you that 10% of the participants die, you’re far more likely to hesitate before joining in. The facts didn’t change, but the presentation shaped the reaction.
2. We gather input — As you frame the decision, it’s important to collect as much data as you reasonably can to help guide you. The first set of feedback comes from within. Ask yourself what values (personal, team and organizational) are in play with this decision. Write out, in as specific terms as possible, what’s at risk. Recognize whether the outcome is transactional or transformational.
The second set of information comes from others. Seek out the individuals who will be most affected by the decision. Gather their perspective and ensure you fully understand their point of view.
The third set of input comes from others. Ask what data exists to help better define the decision and shape the variables at play. Consider how each possible outcome will shape future data coming from the same source.
3. We reflect on real and perceived consequences of each outcome — Once you’ve gotten all of the relevant information, it’s time to enter reflection mode. Asking key questions like “Which aspects of this decision are you acting with overconfidence?” “In what areas are you selling yourself short?” “What would your fiercest critic say about your choice?” “What would your best friend advise you to do?” and “What decision would you be most likely to regret down the road?” will help provide you with a well-rounded review of the landscape.
This reflection period also allows you to do a self-check for thinking errors of bias. Issues like confirmation bias (only seeking out information that supports our beliefs and ignore or refute what doesn’t), the availability heuristic (overestimating the likelihood of an event based on an availability of examples), the representativeness heuristic (a tendency to believe that all members of a category share characteristics), or the affect heuristic (making a choice influenced by the emotion of the moment) can all have a major influence on the outcome we reach. Ensuring that our thinking hasn’t been skewed helps protect the best interests of everyone involved.
The last part of the reflection process is often putting feelers out to friends and trusted advisers to see how they react. By sharing with a friend or a mentor that we’re considering switching jobs, we’re looking for verbal and nonverbal cues that reinforce or question our current plan. Having their support often gives us the confidence we need to move forward.
4. We opt, then we act — After we’ve framed the decision, collected input and reflected on the issue, it’s time to make a decision.
Imagine two birds are sitting on a fence post. One decides to fly away. How many birds are left on the post? The answer is two. Deciding to fly away is not the same as flying away. So many decisions (like eating healthier, going to the gym or switching jobs) are made but never acted on. Once the decision is made, it’s imperative to trust the work you did to get there and make it happen.
After the dust settles, it’s human nature to seek validation on the decision that we made. We want to know that we did what was right and that others agree with the choice. By doing this important work on the front end, we’ve put ourselves in the best possible position to earn this support. As we seek that validation, however, it’s important we approach the conversations with both humility and grace. And remember that the person on the other side of the decision is just as exhausted as we are.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
