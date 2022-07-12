What a time we are in! An ex-president who still claims the election was stolen, a Russian invasion, runaway inflation, a Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, global warming, oceans thick with plastic garbage, mass shootings, parents against teachers, conspiracy theories about stolen elections, blood-sucking pedophiles in pizza parlor basements, and faked moon landings.
I don’t think there is a clear divide on these issues with respect to one’s political party. I can imagine some Republicans and Democrats sharing common perspectives on several of these issues. The divide between Republicans and Democrats centers more on ideological issues: who is taxed at what rate, federal oversight of state’s rights, the power of money to influence election.
The power of money influences votes, a consequence of Citizens United (2010), which gave corporations the standing of individuals, the consequence of which was unlimited donations from corporations. Subsequent to Citizens United, money gushed into political campaigns, radically changing our democratic experiment into politicians looking for cash and corporations looking for that kind of politician.
Let me imagine a young male lawyer responding to some version of Ayn Rand’s objective materialism. Rand’s thesis was that the government should get out of the way of brilliant entrepreneurs. Government regulations stymied productivity and invention.
Citizens United did not legitimize the social anarchy Ayn Rand promoted, but it leaned in that direction. After Citizens United, corporations were able to contribute millions to political campaigns understanding that when it came time to consider legislation that would have a direct effect on the corporation in question, politicians depending on cash flow from Exxon would vote in a way that would benefit Exxon.
Attracted perhaps to the drift of money in politics, our young lawyer throws his hat in the ring, running as a Republican challenging government interference in corporate practices. This lawyer argues that unfettered corporate projects will create better paying jobs for the working classes, or as Ronald Reagan ironically phrased it, create the conditions for wealth to trickle down, as trickle it did.
With significant corporate inflows to his campaign, the young lawyer amasses a $892,000 war chest to his opponent’s $350,000, wins the election and with $238,000 left over goes unlike Mr. Smith to Washington. His opponent, an advocate of democracy, did not accept corporate donations. She accepted individual contributions only. She lost not only because of money but because of a significant rural/urban divide in the district. The rural community voted for the candidate who preached deregulation. The urban communities voted for the candidate who spoke about social responsibility.
I get this. I was raised rural, working-class. My family grew their food, hunted for meat, and scratched out a rural living. When you’re born rural, working-class, you think it’s all up to you: If you fail, it’s your failure. If you hit the jackpot, that’s because you followed the rainbow, unlike democratic idealists searching for contributions under moose turds.
In November, we will have in Virginia a rematch between these two candidates for Congress. Ben Cline is predictably courting money from corporations; once again, Jennifer Lewis is not accepting corporate contributions. Although Cline is a shade above the MAGA crowd, he has played its game, notably voting nay to the certification of the 2020 election. He certainly knew that the conspiracy theories promoted by the likes of Mike Pillow, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell were, as Bill Barr phrased it, bull----, but he went with them anyway. He still refuses to admit that Joe Biden won in a fair election.
Knowing the value of big money, Cline has consistently (like some democrats), voted against environmental regulation. The money isn’t with tree-huggers; it’s with gas, oil and coal. The rationale behind these big-money votes is that by promoting industry with big money, he is promoting job growth. He may be right; but in another 50 years of global warming, will our children and grandchildren think that job growth verses climate destruction was the right choice?
Cline resists gun control in the face of mass shootings, such as occurred in Highland Park. Rounding out his pandering to the MAGA crowd, he vows to oppose critical race theory that he claims is infecting public education. His strategy for defeating the elephant that isn’t in the room has been to proudly co-sponsor the Parents Bill of Rights, theorizing that what worked for Youngkin will work for him.
And finally, making sure he checks all the boxes, he has applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with a nod to Justice Thomas’ dark hint that other individual rights will go the way of Roe.
I haven’t in this space been able to promote Jennifer Lewis, an advocate for democracy, a supporter of women’s rights, of responsible environmental regulations, of gun control, of democracy against Citizens United. I would love to see in our November election a vote for democracy, for humanity, for our earth, for our descendants rather than how much money goes into our pocket.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.