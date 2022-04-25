Vladimir Putin has declared “victory” in the Russian effort to conquer the city of Mariupol after over 50 days of trying to take it. This port city on the Azov Sea was briefly controlled by pro-Russian forces in 2014 before being retaken by Ukrainian forces. It is near the border of the Donetsk Peoples’ Republic that had existed since then and is still part of the Ukrainian Donetsk oblast, which this Putin would like to have this republic take full control of. Getting control of Mariupol would also give Russia control of the entire coast of the Azov Sea, which is bordered on the west by Crimea.
The only problem, aside from probably at least 20,000 civilians there being killed and most of the city reduced to rubble, is that there remains a Ukrainian military force still in control of the massive Azovstval steel works there. Despite repeated demands they surrender, they have not done so. With his declaration of “victory” there, Putin has announced that his troops will seal off and besiege the plant rather than frontally attack it. This is far from a complete victory.
Putin has a major problem. May 9 is coming up, a day celebrated since 1945 as Victory Day in honor of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. During the Soviet period it was one of the two days of the year when Soviet military paraded on Red Square in Moscow. The other was November 7, the day Bolsheviks took power in 1917, honored until the end of the Soviet Union in 1991 as the date of the Great October Socialist Revolution, which was October 25 on the Julian calendar. But, November 7 is no longer a celebrated holiday, which has put more focus on May 9 as the great patriotic holiday. And while the celebrations reduced somewhat during the 1990s, under Putin they have become ever more elaborate, along with ever more fervent Putinspeeches pushing hardline Russian nationalist arguments. It has become a very important date for him, and he needs to be able to claim a victory on it.
When he started the invasion of Ukraine he placed it in the context of World War II by declaring that the goal of the “Special Operation” was to “de-Nazify” Ukraine with its leaders in Kyiv supposedly Nazis. Combined with rhetoric denying even the legitimate existence of the nation of Ukraine, it was clear that he hoped to conquer the entire nation, and reports have it that he thought this was achievable within two weeks, with Kyiv supposed to fall within three days. Obviously he failed, withdrawing his troops from the Kyiv area and refocusing on eastern Ukraine where the Luhansk and Donetsk separatist republics are. It seems that he is trying to expand their territories as much as possible, including Mariuopol in that, to have something he can present to the Russian people as a “victory” for Victory Day, although with all alternative media closed down, most Russians are only able to see and hear what Putin wants them to.
There will be some further effort to claim victory, even if the current offensive in eastern Ukraine does not gain much ground (several towns have been conquered, but not many). Reportedly on April 27 a referendum will be held in the city of Kherson at the western edge of current Russian control to declare yet another separatist republic, a Kherson Peoples’s Republic. It is near the mouth of the important Dnieper River and control of it guarantees a fresh water supply for Crimea. Ukrainians have made moves to retake Kherson, but It looks that Putin is set on holding it and establishing a puppet government there. And puppet mayors are being installed in other places now under Russian control, including Mariupol, where Putin reportedly also wants to have a Victory Day parade. The only possible good thing to come out of this is that perhaps Putin will sue for peace and end the war after that.
J. Barkley Rosser, Jr. is a professor of economics at James Madison University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.