If you think it’s a strange, scary world we live in now, consider this: On Halloween, 1962, the No. 1 song in the country was “Monster Mash” by Bobby (Boris) Pickett and his Crypt Kickers.
Wild and weird “monster hits” were the order of the day on the pop music charts in my growing-up years, taking under advisement whether yours truly ever did grow up.
This week, I pulled off the shelf a couple slipped discs of my “Friday Night Jukebox” show that aired for nearly 11 years on WEMC radio. My “Halloween Special” edition for the last week of October, 2005, opened with three creature feature songs from 1958 – “Witch Doctor” by David Seville with lyrics that will live forever — “Oo-ee, oo-ah-ah, ting, tang, walla walla bing-bang” — “The Purple People Eater,” the No. 1 song for most of that summer, by Sheb Wooley and an answer song, “The Purple People Eater Meets the Witch Doctor” by Joe South.
After this dubious start, Joe South would go on to write and release “Games People Play” in 1969, the Grammy award winner for “song of the year” in 1970.
In 1956, “The Flying Saucer” by (Bill) Buchanan & (Dickie) Goodman flew all the way to No. 3, one of the first “break-in” novelty records to take snippets from popular songs of the day and woven into a “man on the street” report (“This is John Cameron Cameron downtown”) of flying saucers and little green spacemen coming to earth. It was the first 45 rpm record I bought, and it still plays on my JVC turntable.
Their first “creature” crawled into the thin story line a year later, with Buchanan & Goodman’s “Flying Saucer the 2nd.” John Cameron-Cameron reported from downtown Mars. Thousands of Martians were greeting the first earth ship landing there when the festivities are interrupted by the appearance of a giant frog monster (wearing “A White Sport Coat and a Pink Carnation”). Everyone is “All Shook Up” until Elvis appears to save the day.
Buchanan & Goodman had a good thing going, so they continued the musical mayhem with “Frankenstein of ’59,” “Kong” (1977) and even reeled in a No. 4 hit in 1975 with “Mr. Jaws.”
In 1958, John (the Cool Ghoul) Zacherlie served up a macabre banquet with his platter, “Dinner With Drac”: “A dinner was served for three, at Dracula’s house by the sea. The Wolfman was there, the Monster was there, the only normal person (maniacal laugh) was ME!”
Zacherlie was a late-night, late-50’s fixture on Philadelphia television (WCAU, Ch. 10) with “Shock Theater.” As host “Roland,” he rose from his coffin to show black-and-white vintage Universal horror films.
Speaking of gelatin, 1958 also gave us “The Blob,” by the Five Blobs, from the motion picture of the same name starring a young Steve McQueen. I can still visualize the yellowish slime oozing through the projector booth into the theater of unsuspecting moviegoers – “Beware of the blob, it creeps and leaps and glides and slides across the floor, right through the door and all around the wall, a splotch, a blotch, be careful of the blob.”
And to give credit even where credit isn’t due – this slippery song was (ill) conceived by noted composers Burt Bacharach and Hal David.
The same year – what was it about 1958? – Betty Johnson was relentlessly pursued by “The Little Blue Man.” The plaintive “I wuv you, I wuv you” refrain uttered by the lovesick gnome was voiced by the late Hugh Downs, distinguished host of the ABC network’s “20/20” news magazine. We all gotta start somewhere.
“Haunted House,” a 1964 release by Jumpin’ Gene Simmons, I’ve long suspected is a musical rip off of an earlier classic routine by the irreverent comic Bro. Dave Gardner (y’all remember him, dear hearts?). In the sketch, a man bets that he can spend an entire night in a haunted house. The song nearly identically retells the tale of a spirit who taunts the poor chump, chomps down raw meat and drinks hot coffee right from the spout.
For a real delve into the netherworld, there’s “Laurie (Strange Things Happen)” by the “Patches” man, Dickey Lee from 1965. Check out the lyrics and see if they sound like something out of the “Twilight Zone.”
But wait! Here’s more music to (possibly) scare the yell out of you – “The Thing, Phil Harris (1950); “Close the Door (They’re Comin’ Through the Window),” Jim Lowe (1955); “Peek-a-Boo,” The Cadillacs (1958); “The Little Space Girl,” Jesse Lee Turner (1958); “The Mummy,” McPhadden & Dor (1959); “Martian Hop,” The Ran-Dells (1963); and not to forget this No. 1 prehistoric tune in 1960, “Alley Oop,” The Hollywood Argyles.
What was it about the 1950s and early 60s that prompted this massive output of frightful novelty songs? Why have they virtually disappeared from pop music charts and radio playlists? Are we too uptight, too politically correct, too afraid to admit we might actually enjoy such nightmarish nonsense?
Hearing a couple of these tingling tunes and haunting harmonies once more might even briefly take our minds off what is really terrifying – this creepy coronavirus that has held this country captive way too long.
Think I’ll celebrate this Halloween with a few more musical treats (no tricks), ending my ghostly reverie with John Zacherlie’s farewell from “Dinner With Drac”: “Goodnight, whatever you are!”
Howl about that?
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
