Most people at this time of year are optimistically making their plans about what they will change in the new year. They are excited about implementing their strategies and reaching their goals over the next twelve months.
Invariably, something happens to throw them off course. They lose sight of their goals, and they stop doing the things that will help them reach their goals. After all, a year is a long time.
Have you ever been thrown off course in trying to reach your goals? Have you ever wished you would be able to stay on track to reach your goals?
You may be surprised to hear this, but you already have the ability to stay on track to reach your goals. You can achieve things you never thought possible; however it requires staying power. In other words, it requires that you don’t quit.
If you want to stay on track to reach your goals, here’s a six-step process to help make sure you don’t quit:
Identify your destination.
First, you need a vision of what you’re trying to do. Have a clear picture in your mind of what you want to change by the end of the year. Only with that level of clarity can you know how to focus your efforts.
It’s important for you to know what your destination looks like. Then you’ll know where you’re headed—and you’ll know when you’ve arrived.
Break up the trip.
A year is a long time. Just having a goal of what you want to get done over the course of the year is not enough. It’s important to know what you need to do over the course of the year to reach your goal.
To maximize your efforts, it’s important to break up your ultimate objective into smaller goals. To reach your goal by the end of the year, what you will do each quarter? What will you do each month? What will you do each week? And what will you do each day?
With smaller bite-sized goals, you can keep focused and not get overwhelmed. Otherwise, it’s easy to get off track.
Know your why.
Before you start anything, it is essential that you know why you want to do it. Your why will sustain you when the going gets tough.
As you consider starting something new, count the cost of doing it. If your why is big enough, it will be greater than the price you have to pay for it.
Set your guardrails.
As you start working toward your goals, you will need to create guardrails to keep you on the right path. These behavioral constraints will serve as reminders of the importance of what you’re trying to accomplish.
Create habits and routines to force you to do what you need to do daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly. The more you can put your schedule on autopilot, the more likely you will reach your destination.
As you move forward, roadblocks will get in your way and test your resolve. These habits and routines will help you overcome the roadblocks.
Enlist a team.
Every goal worth reaching requires hard work to accomplish it. And you will need others to encourage you to do that work—or else you will quit.
As you start on the journey toward your goal, enlist others who will cheer you on, who will hold you accountable, and who will remind you why you wanted to reach your goal in the first place.
Accomplishing the big things is all about trudging through the small things. You will be able to accomplish your goal, if you have others to help you keep trudging and not quit.
Keep moving forward.
To accomplish your goal, it’s important to translate your big goal into little actions. Then you need to focus on doing what is right in front of you.
Focusing on the next step will help you not get overwhelmed. With that focus, you can make incremental—yet continuous—progress toward your ultimate objective.
Always keeping your eyes on your destination will motivate you to do what you need to do. You will reach your destination by just showing up every day to do what you said you would do.
Here’s the key takeaway. Planning will keep you focused, but effort will get you there. Once you have set your vision, made your goals, embraced your purpose, established your habits, and enlisted your team, it’s time to get moving—and keep moving forward—until you reach your goal.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
(0) comments
