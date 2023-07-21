In my car, I habitually listen to Fox News like a voyeur listening through an open window to my neighbors’ dinnertime conversation. I want to know how my neighbors think; more precisely, I want to understand the frameworks within which they think. We might move our country forward if we more seriously eavesdropped on each other.
Both CNN and Fox News have their ups and downs. Most of the Fox conversation is nonsense, particularly that five o’clock group with Judge Jeanine, the time when I am driving my dogs out to the dog park. That group is seriously down. There are similar pundits on CNN who also drive me toward the edge.
Here are some of the themes I hear frequently from my friends on Fox. Hunter Biden by far is the favorite topic. Fox is doing its best to link Hunter to his father, stopping just short of accusing President Biden of being hooked on coke. Although I am not a 100% fan of Biden, I very much doubt that he was stupid enough to allow payoffs from Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma to slip into his bank account, despite all the noise about reported obscure business accounts and the purported Biden mafia, most of which have been reported by a whistleblower linked to Giuliani and who seems to have disappeared. The latest report is that he is hiding from assassins.
The other favorite themes are bumbling Biden — his age; his weak international profile; his green woke policies; the economy, hilariously; the open border, and his inability to balance the budget the way Trump did. San Francisco also seems to be Biden’s fault. I understand that these somewhat mindless characters on Judge Jeanine’s show are just doing their jobs. The CNN pundits are doing the same: endlessly recycling old stories as insights.
I am fascinated by the different stories people see when looking at the same play. Some of my favorite conversations are with people who see differently than I do for reasons I can understand. We can have conversations that begin from shared values and move outward as far as we can to where overlaps in the Venn diagrams begin to disappear. I listened on Fox News, for example, to an interview of GOP candidate Will Hurd. It wasn’t long, but most of what Hurd said made sense to me. He seemed principled. I have always been impressed by John Kasich. I would vote for these people over several Democrats I know.
Wokeness has emerged as the theme that won’t go away. As an amateur sociolinguist, I love the way the term bounces back and forth like a tennis ball: good, bad, good, bad. The gender issue has been front and center of current woke conversations. I wrote about gender identity on May 12, in a DN-R viewpoint with the title, "God’s Sexual Preferences." I haven’t been too involved in the nuances of gender misidentification. I belong to a generation to which conversations about queerness were still itchy. I understand the confusion coming from the proliferation of letters in an acronym that threatens to spill over the page.
I am, however, interested in the conversation that Jim Peters began by telling us that God doesn’t like queers, let alone those who are mixing their x’s and y’s in stone soup. Oddly enough, this conversation about God’s sexual preferences has become a part of the political conversation.
I consider myself a slant atheist, so you can imagine how I read arguments about whether God said this or that. You can’t get anywhere with a slant atheist by citing God. I have to wonder about a God who thinks the way to solve gender ambiguity is to kill anyone who isn’t a clear man or woman, which seems to be the Sodom and Gomorrah strategy. Are the people who are citing this protocol thinking straight? If God says it’s OK to kill queers, then we should follow his instructions?
I would like to imagine a conversation about sociopolitical issues ungrounded in the Bible by recognizing perhaps, as Bill Faw has pointed out in “Happy 248th Birthday, America” of July 5, 2023, that we are not a Christian nation in spite of Josh Hawley’s misplaced citation of Patrick Henry. We are a melting pot, a social experiment that is far from perfect, but we are on the way. Christians are cool, but so are the rest of us, including the Native Americans whose land our ancestors took.
Irvin Peckham is a retired professor who resides in Harrisonburg.
