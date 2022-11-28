Will there be noticeable changes in economic policy due to Republicans taking the House of Representatives in the midterm election, especially regarding inflation? Probably not much, although there may be forthcoming drama. One reason is that the most important economic agent against inflation is the Federal Reserve, which is now raising interest rates and the international value of the dollar against inflation, this effort showing some possible signs of beginning to succeed, and not affected by the election.
Another is that the Supreme Court has since being taken over by strongly conservative justices become an important economic agent, overturning long-in-place policies. A recent example is the ruling limiting the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate pollution. The government was already “divided” during the last two years, even as the Democrats held the White House and Congress.
Reportedly the major focus upfront of the House will be investigations of many topics having nothing to do with inflation or the economy, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop and how the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan. Also, much of the president’s fiscal policy will not be changed. The probably somewhat inflationary American Rescue Plan Act has largely ended already. Some Republicans support both his infrastructure and CHIPS acts, which inflationarily increase spending in the short run while increasing the future supply side of the economy, thus reducing inflation in the long run. However, there will be efforts to undo or cut funding for parts of his Inflation Reduction Act.
At the top of the list is to remove funding for more IRS agents. These would both make people able to get phone calls answered at the IRS as well as collect more tax revenues from wealthy scofflaws. Failing to increase tax revenues will be inflationary. Also, there is a push to undo tax increases on the wealthy. This would also be inflationary.
The one thing maybe anti-inflationary would be a push to increase fossil fuel production. This will probably not get through and would not combat inflation in the short run, but might do so somewhat in the longer run.
The possible drama involves the matter of increasing the debt ceiling, an anachronism from World War I that no other nation has, which needs to be done by summer. House Republicans might demand things the president will not accept and push to a default that would crash financial markets, sending the world into a deep recession. This is why the Democrats in the lame duck session need to use reconciliation to either substantially raise the ceiling or simply get rid of it, something that should have been done decades ago.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.