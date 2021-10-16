One of the most consistent challenges leaders face is the ability to read the culture of the team and adapt their style to deliver what’s most needed in any given moment. At any given time, there are multiple forces — both internal and external — pressing on an organization and influencing how work is being done. The strongest leaders are keenly aware of these forces and willing to pivot as needed to continue to serve.
Being in a physical workspace in late 2021 is a unique, borderline unprecedented experience. We’ve walked back into our jobs as different versions of ourselves than we were in early 2020. Each of us was impacted by the arrival of the pandemic. The effects of the virus rippled into every aspect of our lives. For some of us, our employers sent us home to learn how we could continue to provide seamless service to others from our residences. Others were deemed “essential” and asked to continue to provide on-site services to those who needed us. In many cases, changes in our family routines and patterns added additional complications to our schedules and the way we were able to approach our work.
To survive the pandemic, we were challenged to figure out how to keep society functioning in spite of so much of our community shutting down. And we did. We rose up and met the challenge. We rocked it.
However, this success may have come at a cost. Navigating the pandemic allowed us to have more time at home; blurred the lines among work, home, and play; and significantly reduced the daily social interaction we experienced. Further, many of us proved capable of completing our job at the same level (or higher!) from the comfort of home. As we come back, many are re-evaluating choices and options for how to move forward.
This re-evaluation has led many individuals to walk away from their current jobs in pursuit of different opportunities. The pattern is so prevalent that recent coverage has labeled the phenomenon “The Great Resignation.” NPR attributes the trend to individuals better valuing their time than they did before the pandemic and finding that remote work brings with it multiple benefits. A Gallup study further showed that as much as 48% of the current American workforce is looking for new jobs. They further claim that there are no patterns among industry, work group, or pay band. Instead, people are leaving physical workspaces and company cultures themselves.
This mass exodus from the workplace results in additional pressure on leaders to build organizational culture and communities that make people want to stay. This need becomes slightly more difficult since these leaders may likely be feeling some of these same frustrations themselves.
Those shared frustrations, however, may be the key to helping hold things together. The solution starts with accepting the idea that it’s OK to not be OK. Leaders who embrace the unease of the moment accept that the path forward may require vulnerability on their part. Vulnerability, in this sense, is defined as a willingness to embrace their authentic selves and share that person freely with others.
Leaders who lead with vulnerability put themselves at risk. Multiple myths exist that connect vulnerability and leadership. Common vulnerability myths include ideas like:
1. Vulnerability is a weakness.
2. Vulnerability is too emotional and has no place in the work environment.
3. Vulnerable leaders are less competent.
4. Vulnerability comes at the cost of productivity.
These myths are pervasive, unfortunate, and come at a cost. They often leave leaders and employees alike to feel their frustrations are unfounded or out of place, rather than truthfully shared. Research has actually demonstrated that showing vulnerability at work requires courage and that the choice results in a more productive employee, often because they no longer feel like they are bearing a weight alone.
Leaders who embrace vulnerability yield positive returns throughout their organization. Aside from setting the precedent that being vulnerable is acceptable and expected within the organization, the decision also directly acknowledges the mental health conversation that exists as the elephant in the room in so many organizations. Further, the presence of vulnerability promotes innovative thinking (by disrupting established patterns of work) and builds positive rapport. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, leading with vulnerability reinforces the ideas that there are human beings behind the “titles” within the organization. Too often, others make comments like “It’s not personal,” “I’m not mad at you,” and “My frustration is just about your office, and it would be directed to whoever was in that seat.” For me, it’s hard. Because after those interactions I always feel like it is personal and the anger is directed at me. I have found that brief moments of vulnerability often go a long way in reminding others that I am a complex person just like them.
Embracing vulnerability within the organization is easier than it seems. Day to day decisions leaders make have a cumulative effect in serving that goal. At work, these leaders are known for taking risks and allowing space for failure; for asking more questions than they answer; and for starting meetings and conversations with a mental health moment, checking in on how others are feeling. Outside of work, these leaders focus on forgiving easily, embracing their authentic selves, and doing more of what makes them feel good.
As job postings draw record low numbers, it’s more important than ever that we build team cultures that make us proud and represent the very best of the values we wish to embrace. We cannot keep showing up in 2021 as the 2019 version of ourselves – those people are long gone. Leaders who commit to showing their authentic selves to the team are met with team members willing to do the same in return. And this can be done while maintaining both authority and compassion. When we accomplish that, and everyone feels safe, included, and welcome at work, we’re well on the way to where we need to be, pandemic or not.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.