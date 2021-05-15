During a recent conversation on leadership, I was asked the question, “What have you learned during this pandemic that will shape your leadership moving forward?” My response was along the lines of, “Like everyone else, we’ve learned so much along this journey. We’ve learned about technology solutions that offered solutions to problems we both did and didn’t know we had. We’ve learned that our approach to how work gets accomplished was often rooted more in tradition than necessity. We’ve learned that those teams and organizations that are willing to think outside of the box and take chances are more likely to set the stage for what comes next while others get left behind. But, beyond all that, we’ve learned that upgrades in technology and processes are meaningless unless you take care of the people first. The pandemic has served as an urgent reminder that the leader’s primary role is to ensure that her or his team members have the comfort, competence, and confidence to excel.”
At the end of the day, great leadership is about creating great relationships with people. These relationships may be tactical, strategic, or inspirational, or they may be a combination of the three.
Effectively taking care of your people starts with understanding the construct of emotional intelligence. Being emotionally intelligent means having the ability to recognize and respond to the emotions in play during a given experience. In his book on the subject, Daniel Goleman proposes, “In a very real sense we have two minds, one that thinks and one that feels.” Emotionally intelligent leaders acknowledge this fact and lead in a way that respects both.
One key aspect of emotional intelligence is accepting that it starts with self. Dedicating time to identify, reflect on and process the emotions a leader is personally navigating in any given situation allows her or him to better understand and accept what others are feeling as well. It is far too easy to numb oneself to the emotional toll of certain decisions and aspects of the organizational life cycle. Instead of dealing with the emotions at hand, the focus shifts to working through the to-do list as efficiently and effectively as possible. This choice comes at a cost as failure to deal with emotions along the way often results in increased levels of stress and anxiety, inability to focus and think deeply, and passive aggressive behavior in other spaces.
It's frequently quoted that people don’t care what you know until they know that you care. The sentiment is shared so often that the comment has lost some of its luster … still, it’s also said so often because it’s true. When team members know you care deeply about them, the result is huge increases in loyalty and commitment to a shared vision. One way that leaders can show they care is to give team members the space they need. Establishing a thorough and effective hiring process results in bringing high levels of talent into the organization. Giving these individuals the space they need to do their job is important. It’s about the law of averages — if a team member needs to pull back for a few weeks to deal with a medical issue or focus on their family, trust that they’ll contribute above and beyond what’s expected once work becomes a priority focus again. The flexibility received in the moment the person needed it will yield tremendous returns over time.
There are simple ways to integrate a commitment to honoring emotional intelligence into a workspace. Make an effort to read the room and call out the reactions and responses you are seeing to specific announcements, assignments, and project updates. Take time at the beginning of a conversation to acknowledge national and local events that affect others in attendance. Invite open sharing of moments that colleagues are celebrating. Commit to dealing with difficult dialogues in person. Establish a cultural expectation where it is both accepted and expected to share emotional responses to what’s happening — this doesn’t have to be a “touch-feely” moment. There are plenty of ways to honor an emotional response that are healthy and productive in moving the team forward. It’s the charge of the group to figure out what that healthy expression looks and feels like in their space.
In reflecting on what impact the pandemic has had on our organizations, I have often shared that I think one big price we’ve paid has been the first and last five minutes or any given meeting, and the hallway conversations along the way. In these moments, as we ask one another about family, hobbies, and weekend plans, we build an emotional connection with one another. As the work of the team intensifies, this connection serves as a foundation that allows us to thrive. Together.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
