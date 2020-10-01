When I first arrived in the United States several decades ago as a wide-eyed excited young graduate student, the list of things I wanted to experience about American life was limitless.
I could not wait to get my hands on Alex Haley’s “Root.” I read the drama of the African slave Kunta Kinte in three days. He was captured from The Gambia in West Africa. What stands out in my emotional memory of that slave narrative was the horrendous life for African America slaves on plantations for many generations. Their utter helplessness during the suffering is the most painful.
It was still painful recently when Attorney General William Barr in an interview at Hillsdale College compared the wearing of masks to slavery. This happens too many times. According to Barr, asking everyone to wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of the virus which has killed over 203,000 Americans is a serious abrogating of American individual freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. If he had stopped there, maybe he would have just been exercising his constitutional rights to free expression. But when he compared it to slavery, that was crossing the line to being hurtful to African Americans and offensive to all the people that abhor slavery. If you are yawning with boredom or fuming with hostility about this may be you may also be part of the problem. We have to stop the casual use of language that hurts large groups and shows lack of empathy toward African Americans, Native Americans and any groups that have greatly suffered due to oppression in the past.
Life for African Americans as slaves on the plantations for over 200 years was both horrific and deadly. At one time there were four million African slaves on the plantations dwarfing the population of the few white plantation owners. Slaves were whipped, many died and were forced to work often up to 18 hours per day in the hot sun six days a week. African Americans are still dealing with the legacy of slavery to this day. Do some of you, and Barr, really want to compare slavery to being asked to briefly wear a mask now when you go to the cool and comfortable grocery store or anywhere in public even attending a political campaign rally?
During the recent Republic National Convention, the party had managed to get a number of prominent African Americans to speak at their convention to support the party’s nominee for the Presidential elections. These speakers of course had to criticize the Democratic Party and its nominee, which is expected and normal. But one of the Black speakers was not satisfied to simply criticize. The African American representative in the Georgia State Legislature told Black voters that the Democratic party “doesn’t want Black people to leave their mental plantation.”(Aug 24) If you had escaped the real planation, you were hunted down tortured and killed.
While we are discussing slavery, the most common argument and cliché that is used to minimize and excuse the horrific plantation slavery is that slavery was in the Bible, it was practiced among Africans in West Africa, and is still practiced today in 2020 in some parts of the world. The answer is a big no. The chattel slavery in which over 12 million African slaves were forcefully shipped to the New World was new and unique. What was unique and worse was the creation of false racist ideology of African and Black inferiority. None of this existed in the biblical times or exists anywhere today. We are still dealing with the legacy of this racism today.
If this is not any comfort, the lack of empathy when we discuss tragic histories is not limited toward African Americans only, people casually invoke tragic events from the past to score a political point in some argument. Some people who oppose the President will sometimes say he is a Hitler. The holocaust tragedy involved massive forced labor, death camps, and murder by the millions including a massive destructive Second World War. By the time the cowardly Hitler killed himself, over six million Jews and others had been killed in gas chambers.
The moral of all of this is that at a minimum let’s practice empathy as we exercise our constitutional rights of freedom of speech so that we do not unnecessarily hurt others. This has nothing to do with political correctness or the author trying to police free speech. Being cognizant that you hurt others when you say certain things is just being a good decent human being.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.