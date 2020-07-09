My family and I were sitting in our apartment living room in Ypsilanti, Mich., anxiously waiting and watching TV that morning. At first, there had been rumors over months and, eventually, news that this major global monumental event was going to happen. This is the kind of event about which you have to remember the rest of your life — where you were when it happened. I could not believe it would happen in my short lifetime. At exactly 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 in 1990, the whole world of over five billion people saw Nelson Mandela miraculously released from prison in South Africa. The world famous anti-Apartheid fighter in South Africa was being released after 27 years of a life sentence.
The 72-year-old walked a few yards from the prison gate holding hands with his wife, Winnie Mandela. Nelson Mandela stopped, raised his right arm and pumped his fist high in defiance in all directions. Fifteen years earlier in 1975, the racist apartheid white minority government had seemed invincible. In 1963, when Mandela was sent to prison for fighting against apartheid, South Africa had a population of 16 million. Three million minority whites (19%) were oppressing 10.9 million Africans (68.3%) using actual government apartheid racist laws.
The white minority not only racially brutalized Africans in South Africa but frequently conducted military invasions to what were called Front Line States at the time. These were 38.84 million people in six African countries who shared borders with the apartheid regime. The United Nations and the whole world campaigned against apartheid for decades. The apartheid racist regime was abolished in 1994 in South Africa after general elections.
This cannot escape parallel comparison to the current consistent wide-spread multiracial protests against police brutality against African Americans following the death of George Floyd, who died as a white officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. There are some unimaginable dramatic changes during these few weeks. Most noticeable is the taking down of Confederate monuments and even statues of Columbus. The big question is do all these events and massive protests and some changes reflect the end of racism and white supremacy? Would it be too pessimistic to think we should wait before we make any rushed optimistic conclusions?
Racism and white supremacy are so deeply embedded in this society that like the deadly venomous snake, it keeps raising its deadly ugly head each time you strike what you might think is a deadly blow over the last 400 years.
The United States has a population of 330 million; 73% are the dominant white majority while Black Americans are only 13% of the subordinate powerless minority.
Robin Diangelo, in “White Fragility,” identifies 15 life spheres in which whites totally dominate and control. These include: 10 richest Americans are 100% white and full-time college professors 84% white. People who decide what TV shows we watch are 93% white, teachers 82% white, U.S. Congress is 90% white, owners of men’s professional football teams 97% white, U.S. Governors 96% white, top military advisors 100% white, just to mention a few of the 15.
Whites dominate all the major crucial institutions including housing, banking, 18,000 policing units and judicial system, education, etc. The street protests are not threatening any of this dominant white power structure and systematic racism. If you are white, there is no need to be afraid whatever scary sounding things you see on TV.
Racism and white supremacy will never end anytime soon or be significantly diminished so long as the majority whites (that means all whites) feel threatened or create a backlash each time Blacks gain some tiny concessions as is happening now as a result of these Black Lives Matter and other protests. If a few statues of Confederate generals topple, a few racist names of sports teams are eliminated, 18,000 police departments and powerful police unions concede some minor changes, but the racist institutional structures remain intact; racism, white supremacy, and police brutality toward African Americans will not be eliminated.
Worst of all, racism and white supremacy are so diabolical and create such seething hate that they prevent all of us human beings from loving and living together in harmony, joy, laughter, eternal peace, in the pursuit of happiness.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
