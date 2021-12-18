As we reach mid-December, it’s natural to take stock of the year that was and reflect back on how everything unfolded. We think not only about where we’ve been, but also what we’ve accomplished and what comes next. Taking time to engage in deep reflection is incredibly valuable. In addition to helping us recognize how much we’re doing, deep reflection is often a window into health, healing, and hope.
With that in mind, consider the following questions as options to help guide that important reflection time. But beware! There’s a natural trap in the end of the year because the already hectic pace of life often picks up even more. Commit to giving yourself the time required to really consider what’s being asked with each question below. Don’t just scan through! Answer them candidly for yourself — and invite those you value to do the same.
1. What is something that inspires you? Knowing what fuels you most allows you to increase the presence of that person, place, or thing in your space.
2. Whose world would be made better today by receiving an unexpected text or phone call from you? Keeping in touch is hard and it takes effort. But it’s worth it.
3. When’s the last time you Googled yourself? What did you see and what does that mean? Go back and look at your social media posts from the very beginning of 2021. How much has changed? How much is still the same?
4. What’s the last random act of kindness you did? Generating good karma by taking care of our family, friends, and neighbors helps move all of us forward together.
5. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve offered someone else this year? Did they listen?
6. What part of your life might benefit from you giving up a little more control? If someone new of different took over, what changes might result from a fresh perspective?
7. What New Year’s Resolution did you set coming into 2021 that you kept? What one did you struggle with? Over the years, what have you learned about setting and keeping resolutions, breaking habits, and experiencing personal growth?
8. What is the single most meaningful project or team you’ve worked on or with this year? What specific components made it so remarkable?
9. When’s the last time something made you laugh out loud? Can you be more intentional about inserting humor into your daily life?
10. What three emotions have you experienced most often in the past 90 days? Are they what you would have wished?
11. What’s the biggest excuse you’ve been hiding behind this year? What will it take for you to see that excuse is a lie?
12. What’s the most recent truly selfless act you’ve done? Elsa and Anna most assuredly got it right. Selfless acts really do sit at the heart of everything else.
13. Who or what is receiving the majority of your undivided attention? Do the people and projects you claim as priorities in your life get treated as such? Life will always be busy and chaotic, so offering undivided time and attention to someone is a true gift.
14. Is it finally time to forgive and forget that thing? Offering forgiveness will offer you a far greater sense of peace than you anticipate.
15. When’s the last time you broke routine and did something totally unexpected? Whether the interruption comes in the form of skydiving, enrolling in an art class, or getting a full fat latte tomorrow morning instead of a nonfat one, the disruption to what’s expected comes with an adrenaline rush and – often – with a little jolt of joy.
16. Who do you owe a thank you note? Be generous with your gratitude. People notice.
17. How have you recently advocated for someone who needed you? It often requires courage, and finding our voice. But at the end of the day, it’s what character is all about.
18. If you could live one full day from 2021 over again, which day would it be?
19. If you could snap your fingers and implement a change that would benefit our entire community, what would you do? What could you do, on a smaller scale, to start a movement in this direction?
20. Who is holding you accountable on your journey to become who you wish to be? Mentorship matters. Are you spending the time necessary to connect with your mentors? And to serve as a mentor for others?
21. If you could summarize your hopes and aspirations for 2022 in just one word, what word would you choose?
Reflection exercises are often about the journey more than about reaching any specific destination, outcome, or aha moment. As you reflect on your 2021, remember there are a few truths that we can share together: We made it! We’re better off for having faced the challenges we did. And we’ve each got far more people in our corner than we realize.
Happy New Year! Here’s wishing each of you the 2022 you’ve earned!
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
