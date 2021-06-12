Every sunrise dawns with “the best to you each morning” — singing the opening stanza to a childhood chorus:
“I owe the Lord a morning song … of gratitude and praise … for your kind mercies you have shown in lengthening out my days.”
These beholden lyrics have taken on more meaning for me these days. I look at myself in the mirror and think reflectively, “That can’t be accurate.”
The next musical round is usually, “This is the day, that the Lord has made (that the Lord has made). I will rejoice (I will rejoice) and be glad in it” — Psalm 118:24.
I’m finding that we can’t always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it.
Responses to my two previous medical-reflection columns suggest that I may have “soft-pedaled” my prognosis for recovery. I may have hinted at an imminent recovery and healing with proper medical treatment. Such may not be the case.
I've spent five unexpected days (May 20-26, including my 76th birthday) in Sentara-Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville where I underwent a battery of tests, a CT-scan, several MRIs and a plethora of pill-swallowing. With little time to grasp all that was happening the neurosurgeon, Dr. Slottje, carved open my skull, removed a mass in my frontal lobe and left his trademark of 39 heavy metal stitches. The pathology report indicated a glioblastoma, an aggressive but common brain cancer.
However, the CT revealed that I have two other lesions in less assessable, inoperable areas that may be causing some of my other health problems. So, we're looking at a battery of chemo and radiation treatments, starting Monday through Friday for SIX WEEKS! Oh, and then there's Phase II, whatever that entails.
We are fortunate to be able to work out an arrangement so that we won't have to make the drive to Charlottesville every day for an eternity but rather will be able to receive the prescribed treatments at Sentara RMH Medical Center in the 'Burg, which I'm not looking forward to but am thankful not to have to make the long arduous trip. I expected to have my initial treatment at the Hahn Medical Center/RMH last Monday, but I didn't. Instead, the medical staff made a "treatment cap" — replicating a facial image of Jason Vorhees — to guide the directed chemo and radiation to follow. I think I am most anxious about the possible side effects of this aggressive treatment.
But, hope floats. Discharged from the Martha Jefferson hospital on Sunday afternoon with Anna, my gentle caregiver, we looked up in awe — a brilliant rainbow cast its Technicolor iridescent spectrum upon the mountains. The silent message: Just take a deep breath, close your eyes and say to God, “I know it’s your plan. Just help us through it.”
Since returning to our residence, our sanctuary, we’ve been flooded with expressions of love and care from many sources — daughters Jenny and Sara and extended family, my brothers Bob and Michael from Pennsylvania who performed several days of repair work around our domicile, Community Mennonite Church members and Harbor small group, “thinking of you” messages from persons I didn’t expect to hear from, our Saturday Dayton Market “coffee group.” It struck us how important, timely and significant such gestures are to persons in crisis, how much it allows us to “go with the flow, to keep on keeping on, incased in courage.
As brother Eric noted, “You are no doubt discovering that your ties that bind, your community, is much larger than expected.” The “grapevine prayer line” — not all Mennonite — has been well-greased and wider expands. We’re not accustomed to being on the receiving end of so much beneficence.
Meantime, I wrestle with a bevy of modification behaviors — no driving (the family confiscated the Miata) — and returning to regular approved exercises. We reluctantly canceled two upcoming weekend line dance workshops, including the Virginia Line Dance Festival in Fredericksburg. No boot-scootin’ boogie for us! It feels like a repeat of 2020, just when things felt like they were getting back to “normal,” whatever that may entail.
This week, in conversation with my Daily News-Record editor, we agreed — a difficult decision for me to accept — that this would be my last weekly column, which I began last February. When the time seemeth right to he and me, this Mantlepiece will be unveiled. The journalistic junket has proven a helpful way to process the pitfalls of the pandemic, my unexpected medical morass. Reader’s responses have largely been encouraging — not always, but that’s OK; at least I know they’re following this bothersome blather.
In our church small group a week ago, following a meaningful prayer time, we joined in singing “My Life Flows On (How Can I Keep from Singing?”), Voices Together #605, a note-worthy united effort.
My final request on this Mantle swan song? How about The Drifters, “Save the Last Dance for Me”?
Maybe a more appropriate malady, er, melody — “God be with you ‘til we meet again.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.