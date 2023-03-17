In my last Viewpoint, I discussed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity requirements in approxzimately one-fifth of universities and colleges.
I later described my essay to my daughter and son-in-law; to be met with a bit of laughter over my description of it as the diversity, equality, and inclusivity issue. The point being, I was so far out of it that I didn’t know the difference between equity and equality.
The common understanding, I was told, features a wall and whether everyone, regardless of their social disadvantages — race, gender, and social class, being the normal features, with social class often being the distant cousin — has an equal chance of getting over the wall. What one means by an “equal chance,” however, is quibbled. The contestants’ histories disrupt the notion of equality. Some may have suffered broken legs in the past that still disable them. So the judges have to give them a leg up. That’s equitable. You could say equal imagines time as flat; equitable imagines time as having depth.
I checked my essay when I got home to see how I had described the issue — as equitable or equal. I had split the difference. I began with equitable but drifted toward equal. Being an amateur sociolinguist, I naturally did a quick check on the etymologies. They come from similar Latin roots: aequalis and aequitas. For several centuries — 14th through the 20th — they have been largely interchangeable and often used to describe each other. But since the ‘80s, a new meaning has evolved furiously entangled in identity arguments, some people shouting.
Although I was unaware of the wall allegory, I remember when the conversation captured popular attention after an aspiring medical student — Bakke — sued the University of California for giving Black applicants preference in admission. Reverse discrimination became a synonym for affirmative action. Perhaps in its early stages, affirmative action implied a general acknowledgement of the racist, sexist and classist social structures in education — mirroring the social system within which it exists — that would require preference in hiring and admission practices to partially redress the imbalance. But it quickly became linked to quota systems practiced in some universities. I think the difference was mostly a question of hard or soft numbers.
I’m not going to dive into arguments over affirmative action. It’s obvious that a working-poor Black kid from Gurley, Louisiana and an upper-class white kid from Scarsdale, New York are not both starting from zero. The question is not whether opportunities are equal — they are not. The argument is over how or whether we compensate for differences. For me, the argument is how, not whether. Enter complexity, politics, posturing, shouting of the sort we see in Majorie Taylor Greene.
I was thinking about this issue as I was reading student essays. Mine is an imperfect analogy, but I was comparing walls to grades. Imagining that I believe in grades, which I don’t — see “Grade Atheism,” Sept. 14, 2022 — if I were to grade the essays by some standards rather than read and respond to them in writing, I would have to imagine the students as equal from the moment they enter my classroom and assign them grades regardless of any kind of social or linguistic advantage some of them clearly have.
As distasteful as that practice would be, equally distasteful would be the business of handicapping students. Quite frankly, if I had to do either, I wouldn’t teach.
I imagine my business as helping all students with their writing, no matter where they start and end. Anything that gets in the way of that purpose, I go around, over, or under. Either of the two practices I have described would get in the way of rich learning — learning that continues after the classroom — see Dewey, “Experience and Education.”
I said mine would be an imperfect analogy. Nevertheless, I wonder how we would frame the questions of equity and equality if we turned our focus away from the wall to whatever might be the equivalent of writing.
Irvin Peckham is a retired professor who resides in Harrisonburg.
