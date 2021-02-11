The man was angry. He picked up a small wooden log and threw it toward the feet of the light bluish-gray goat. The log accidentally landed right smack in the middle of the goat’s horns. The goat instantly slumped to the ground motionless. The man told my cousin James and I to quickly hurry to the bush and grab a couple of the large Masuku leaves. Laying the leaves on the grass, we would butcher the lifeless goat for dinner. My cousin and I ran to the bush and hastily collected the leaves. My cousin and I were already drooling and said to each other excitedly that at last we were going to have some rare, delicious goat meat that day.
When my cousin and I hurriedly arrived at the scene of the collapsed goat, we were expecting next to be sent to fetch carving knives from the house. But to our chagrin, the goat rose, staggered for a few seconds. It rapidly wagged its tail and sprinted away to join the other large group of goats as if nothing had happened. This was my uncle Mzimphu at my mother’s village in the late 1950s in Lundazi District in the Eastern Province of Zambia in Southern Africa. My cousin James and I were about 6 years old. Our responsibility was to herd the more than 20 family goats. The goat that narrowly escaped being butchered had to be tethered every night because it assaulted and harassed other younger goats every night. That previous night it had somehow broken the tether and had caused havoc among other goats all night. Hence my uncle’s Mzimphu’s anger, frustrations and reckless actions.
One day, cousin James and I were herding goats, keeping a close eye on them so that they did not wander into the nearby village farm fields. We were distracted for a few minutes chasing a baby bird or such action when the cunning goats got an opportunity to slip into the Ngaramira clan farm field. By the time we realized that the goats had disappeared they had done some damage nipping at the lush green corn, which was 2 feet tall. We chased the goats away. When Ngaramira reported the terrible incident, Uncle Mzimphu chewed out cousin James and I. He barked hard at us and used strong language to criticize what we had done. In spite all the barking we knew uncle Mzimphu would never lay a finger on us because the backstop was my grandmother. Uncle Mzimphu was the first born in my mother’s family and we knew he feared Grandmother Nya Mwaza’s wrath.
When my cousin James and I would be walking around the village with other boys, my aunt, Uncle Mzimphu’s wife Nya Mchulu, would ask if we could help her shell peanuts that she would shortly use the nthendelo peanut powder to cook dinner. We would help her for about 15 minutes, and we would finish shelling her peanuts. Then she would say. "You boys stuff in your shorts pockets as much unshelled peanuts as you want so you can eat them on your way."
The country of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia, at the time was still under British colonial rule. The British had introduced schools in the 1920s. My dad walking from his village went to Emusa weekly boarding School and became a teacher in the 1940s.
One day at noon, Uncle Mzimphu called me to stop herding the goats. He told me to take a bath and my grandmother would hand me a new pair of khaki shorts and a shirt as school uniform. Of course, there were no shoes because no one could afford schools. I was excited, thrilled, but also nervous to go to school. I had heard so much about school. I would be able to read and write just as my dad.
My uncle and I began the 2-mile walk to Boyole Primary School. We crossed the Denkhule Creek. During the last mile, Uncle Mzimphu reached for my right hand and held my little hand in his large hand as we walked. We reached the classroom door, and he knocked. The class was already in session. My uncle let my hand go as the teacher beckoned for me to come in. I looked behind me as the classroom door closed and my uncle left.
The class was jampacked with about 40 students. The teacher directed me to squeeze in between four students. The teacher had drawn a big snake across the long entire black board. As the teacher colored the snake, the class was singing the song: Teacher: Adam, Adam Class response: Adam na Eva. Chinjoka chikulu chikamnyenga Adam. Adam na Eva. (A big snake tempted Adam and Eve).
This was my very first class and it was in the middle of a religious period. Up to this day as an adult, I get teary eyed when I think of Uncle Mzimphu. When he passed away in the 1980s, I was abroad in the United States in Graduate School.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
Log In
