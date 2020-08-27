After graduating in the top 8% of the class from the prestigious Chizongwe High School in Chipata in the Eastern Province of Zambia, I was accepted in the freshman class of the only young University of Zambia at the time. Since all of us students were poor, the government provided scholarships for all students. The freshman class of 500 was only the tiny cream of the crop from over 20 high schools of thousands of 12-graders in a country of 4.3 million. The entry examinations had been tough and the competition had been fierce.
I was sitting in my political science 110 class the first week. The professor at the end of class was handing back our first ever university-graded three-page papers. I looked at my grade. The letter grade of D just hit me like a nuclear bomb. I froze in my seat, as other happy sounding classmates looking at their grades were high-fiving and noisily leaving the classroom for lunch.
“Mwizenge! Are you alright?” It was Mr. DuPre, my white short French professor.
I was in a twilight zone stupor, as Mr. DuPre appeared to be speaking in a loud slow motion in our brief conversation. My mouth must have been wide open and my jaw still hitting the floor.
“You say you wrote your paper in your dorm room. You did not go to the library and use the readings and you did not cite sources. Look, I will make an exception. Go and rewrite your paper following all the rules and turn it in during the next class.”
I walked out of the classroom like a zombie. So many thoughts flashed through my mind that questioned the very foundation of who I was. “How could I be so stupid? I had never failed in my entire life of school and the D might as well have been an F. We had been told during the entire freshman orientation week that this was university where you read books and academic journal articles, learned and practiced the scientific method. Why did I write the paper in my dorm room like I used to write English compositions in high school? Maybe I was not cut for college or university. I was going to fail all my classes, get kicked out of the university, and was going to humiliate myself and my family. But I was going to try hard just this one narrow chance once before anything else worse happened in my other classes.”
I did not even have an appetite for lunch. I skipped lunch and walked straight to the library. I did all the hard work that afternoon. As I was doing my work, all my life’s memories flashed before me. My parents exalting me that hard work and perseverance were so important; to always listen to my teachers and follow the rules. All the relatives who had supported me and all the teachers who had given me encouragement and inspiration from the first grade in the village all the way to high school. I could not let them and myself down. I was determined to try harder.
The topic was: “Is the nation of Zambia a democracy?” I realized that simply repeating that “Zambia had a government by the people and for the people” using personal anecdotes may have been enough in a high school English composition assignment. But an academic paper required a proposition or argument and empirical proof. I read all the journal papers and took notes. I totally ignored my original high school-like composition and started writing completely afresh.
I turned in my new paper the next day. During the class period when Mr. DuPre was going to declare the verdict, I could see my paper on his desk. He gave it to me at the end of the class as he walked away. I flipped my paper and skipped all the comments in read. The grade was a C+. I kissed my paper with joy. It might as well have been an A. I was skipping and walked with an extra spring in my step. I had never been so prouder of myself and so happy that moment. I knew I could work hard and learn. I knew there were no guarantees for the future. But it dawned on me there was a good chance I was going to make it through college. What I did not know at that time is that the D was the only one I would earn in my academic career and 15 years later I would be completing my doctorate. The moral of the story is that failure is the best thing that can happen in your life so long as you learn the right lessons from the experience.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(1) comment
