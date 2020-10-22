I drove south on Interstate 81 and then east on I-64. My car soured to the summit of Afton Mountain, where I shortly saw the vista of the sprawling beautiful valley in which Charlottesville is nestled. Williamsburg was memorable that weekend of the fall in October. I drove through gorgeous fall foliage past Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Mountains. At last, I parked the car on the lovely winery grounds surrounded by acres of grapevines as I walked into the Italian Fall Festival grounds. There was plenty of wine, art, crafts, drinks, breads, sausages, a thousand aromas from barbecue grills with angels of blue smoke twisting into the clear blue sky, and then the live band music under the tent. There were raised chattering voices of glee, laughter, and sheer happiness. The sweet accordion music greeted my ears.
My attention was drawing toward the music under the large tent. When I finally sat under the huge tent to see the band, that is when it happened. Something drew me to the special music my ears had never heard live before. The music was an incendiary device that continuously tagged at the chords of the deep romantic feelings that misty fogged the dancing, wine drinking and mingling crowd. Suddenly my soul was yearning for the bygone mysterious distant past that is shrouded in a mist of desires and memories that make the heart ache with the bitter infinite fondness, sadness and joy. Right at that moment, I realized why people sometimes fall to their knees and choose to die for romance that is after all ultimately life itself.
There was an instrument in the band that continuously slashed open my deep romantic feelings and desires that could only be consummated in the aura of my lover’s sacred presence, laughter, and teary smiles. The area in the tent around me glowed, as it was pregnant with the electricity of deep emotions of lovers laughing, tasting wine, dancing while throwing their heads back with giddy abandon. Men and women were drawn to each other like magnets. It was a marvelous celebration of life. The experience is etched in the deep crevices of my memory forever. I found out it was the little known Allodola Band playing Italian folk music. Later, I sent a note to the band thanking them for providing the magic of life that is some of the most soulful music I have ever heard.
The next act was something very unexpected. The CIAO Italian Fall Festival of Colonial Williamsburg had a number of singers from the Virginia Opera Company. My only less than good impression about opera was that it was expensive, stuffy, for the rich, and had to be performed in front of royalty in some exclusive grand hall with a stage which has huge long red and white curtains. Was I wrong and stunned about opera. Several women took turns and performed barely 30 feet away from where I was sitting in the large tent. The African American man and white woman who were both in their late 20s performed a duet. As they sung in tandem, gesturing to the audience and to each other, the woman’s voice rose to an ear-splitting crescendo. During their graceful performance, their faces contorted with anguish, overflowing with such emotional expression that for the first time I was transported to the opera land of infinite romantic possibilities of suffering.
Whatever experiences appeal to you, the October fall festivals or autumn days are here. I bet you cannot wait for the coronavirus to end. The romance of life means that many of us will dream of enjoying the spectacular fall colors, music, dance, art and craft shows, and children playing be it peewee football and other games. High school, college, or NFL football tailgating is a major Saturday pastime. The October baseball World Series is supposed to be happening right now. Halloween and Thanksgiving are around the corner because bright orange pumpkins are on doorsteps of home and country market stalls on the road side up and down U.S. 11 as it meanders through this part of the gorgeous Valley. It does not matter how much we buy all our now mostly processed foods from the supermarket, many of us still cherish the memories of bygone harvesting as we symbolically place some corn stalks and bales of hay on front yards and doorstep. All the people who perform these acts make our lives so vibrant and full of romantic color and reminders of how blessed all of us are this wonderful fall season.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
