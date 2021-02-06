“The February sunshine steeps your boughs and tints the buds and swells the leaves within,” asserted American romantic poet and journalist William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878).
This cheerful sentiment, which I came across with about 6 inches of snow blanketing the Valley on the first day of February 2021, lifted my sagging spirits a bit, especially as we’re approaching the first (and pray last) anniversary of what could be called the Curse of COVID, or the invasion of the body snatchers.
I gazed out our sunroom window the other morning and saw a robin, dazed and confused, wondering if it should have taken a left turn at Albuquerque. A bright red cardinal feasted on seeds and suet at our birdfeeder. Hope springs eternal.
Despite a spate of cold temperatures but sunny days, daffodils pushed through the crusted mulch in a flower bed near the house that I promptly covered (the daffodils, not the house). Several clumps of hardy pansies refuse to succumb to the elements, putting on a persistent, colorful display into this capricious month.
Feb. 3, 1959 always stands out in my mind as “the day the music died.” I was a high school freshman when the bad news landed on the doorstep — the tragic deaths of young musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and J.P. Richardson (“The Big Bopper”), along with Roger Peterson, pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed soon after takeoff in a snowstorm near Clear Lake, Iowa. I still play their songs as a tribute to their memorable music all year long, wondering where their careers would have taken them were it not for their untimely demise.
Feb. 3 has taken on another special meaning, as Anna and I received our first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a Virginia Department of Health clinic at Rockingham Coounty Fairgrounds. The event was well organized; the whole process took a half hour, including the 15-minute wait following the injection. We left with heartfelt gratitude and appointments for the second shot in a month.
Speaking of heartfelt, Valentine’s Day pulses mid-month, affording opportunity to bloom where we’re planted, to remember significant others, to thank them for their friendship, support and unmitigated love.
Anna and I announced our engagement — an urge on the verge of a merge — on Valentine’s Day, 1967, our senior year at then-EMC. Several nights later, yours truly was yanked unceremoniously out of bed by his dormmates, hauled kicking and yelling into the freezing night air and dumped into the nearly-frozen fishpond on front campus (how’s that for chilling out?).
February is fraught with special events that can stimulate our COVID-stifled senses, most without leaving the house. Here’s a sampling: Feb. 5, National Wear Red Day (just don’t see red); 9, National Pizza Day (make mine meat lovers); 12, Chinese New Year (fortune cookies all around); 13, International Condom Day (that’s inconceivable); 16, Mardi Gras/Shrove Tuesday (great day to blow your [pancake] stack); 17, Ash Wednesday (sorry, fun’s over); 27, No Brainer Day (that’s for me!).
February is also Black History Month, American Heart Month, Lincoln’s birthday (honest, Abe) Feb. 12, President’s Day (by George) Feb. 15, and the Jewish celebration Purim starts on the 26th.
Two anticipated events every February won’t be observed quite the same this year, thanks to you-know-what — Groundhog Day Feb. 2 and Super Bowl LV Feb. 7.
We’ll watch the Sunday evening “what it was, was football service,” but several couples who have joined us for this overhyped event for the past 15 years or more have opted to stay home. We might assemble on ZOOM at half time, preferable to watching what passes for musical entertainment these days.
Were these normal times, a large contingent of folks with Pennsylvania roots would have gathered Feb. 2 in a Harrisonburg setting for the 12th annual Groundhog Day celebration, an evening of fun, fellowship and fine fare in tribute to the wooly weather prognosticator.
After the meal and a program comes the all-important query — did Punxsutawney Phil in western Pennsylvania and Quarryville denizen Octorara Orphie in the East see their shadows? I checked with groundhog expert Dr. Elmer Kennel, retired Sentara surgeon originally from Lancaster, Pa., for an exclusive report.
“I'm devastated,” cried the good doctor. “For the first time since 1908, Octorara Orphie did not show up for his prediction. Since his divination is always correct, I’m at a loss to plan my next six weeks. I can only speculate on what kept him in his lodge or burrow. Could it have been fear to come out in these trying times of cancel culture? Could it be fear of the COVID virus? Do groundhogs even get sick from COVID? Maybe there are no masks which a groundhog could wear. Is he perhaps waiting for the groundhog vaccine?
“I guess we'll just have to go back into hibernation for a year and hope that 2022 will be better, if we can survive that long, Dr. Kennel said. “In the meantime, we can bake some good pies and make some cracker pudding to eat with our sauerkraut and sausage.”
Now, that sounds like a tasteful way to begin and end February — without a shadow of a doubt.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
