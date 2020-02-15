Think about a friend or colleague you know who is highly skilled at being busy. This individual is always knee-deep in what seems like 100 projects and trying to keep far too many balls in the air. Every time you interact with them, they seem on the edge of a breakdown trying to keep everything together. There are lots of reasons people elect to embrace this lifestyle. Often, staying super busy is adopted in an effort to justify one’s role, workload, or importance to the team (professionally or personally).
Busy people tend to be highly skilled at implementing strategies that increase efficiency. They pride themselves on quick turnaround times and on the volume of tasks they can manage. “Efficient” is about immediate results and the adrenaline associated with crossing one item after another off on a long to-do list.
It would be a mistake to assume this efficiency directly translates to effectiveness. “Effective” is about being impact-focused and moving the group towards a goal. Where the efficient manager keeps processes moving as rapidly as possible to expedite service and help serve others, the effective manager asks the challenging questions, interrupts the status quo, and pushes boundaries in trying to determine whether those processes are the best pathway to achieve an organization’s mission.
Most leaders demonstrate both efficiency and effectiveness to some degree; still, it’s more likely we each embrace one or the other as our fallback style.
• Efficiency Over Effectiveness – These leaders pride themselves on “getting things done.” They’re perennial task masters who constantly remind us that there is never enough time. In their world, everything is urgent and it’s quicker and easier for them to simply do things themselves, rather than worry about involving others. Efficient leaders are often appreciated by their colleagues and seen as “team players.” Success for these leaders is measured in the quantity of work completed.
• Effectiveness Over Efficiency – These leaders pride themselves on “thinking things through.” They’re highly skilled at determining the impact of projects and decisions on the organization as a whole. They’re also notoriously slow in making decisions and providing direction to those seeking it. Spending weeks or months in analysis paralysis as they contemplate options frequently grinds the forward progress of the team to a halt and results in others feeling frustrated. Success for these leaders is measured in the quality of the organization’s people, product, and impact on the community.
In other cases, leaders can demonstrate each skill at a similar level:
• Both Inefficient & Ineffective – These leaders are best defined as lacking direction. They take on many tasks and are known for going “all in” on whatever is in front of them. However, they also engage in frequent task-switching and don’t often engage in the deep reflective work required to propel the group forward. These leaders are often taken advantage of by team members who prefer not to be held accountable. This group of leaders seems to be constantly busy but the common perception is that nothing is getting done.
• Efficient & Effective – These leaders are able to manage the day to day demands of their work space while also stepping out of these tasks and focusing on big picture questions like: “Will this process look exactly the same next year as it does today?” “Are our team members as bought in to our mission as they were when we hired them?” and “What change can we consider that will fundamentally disrupt the industry?” Being present in both the day to day world and the long-term planning efforts of the organization allows these leaders to maximize their influence over the team as a whole. Success for these leaders is about being a stronger organization tomorrow than they are today.
For each of us, leading in one of these ways comes more naturally than another. When we’re under stress, those natural tendencies often become magnified. Knowing your approach, and surrounding yourself with peers with the opposite leaning, can make all the difference. Leveraging these relationships to help sustain both efficiency and effectiveness across the board matters. It’s what distinguished the ordinary organizations from the extraordinary ones.
When we accept that having the longest to-do list can no longer be measured as a point of pride, we’re encouraging those around us to think about what they do differently. In this space, ideas are born and changes come to life. The organizations that are most able to capture and implement these ideas as they surface are best positioned to thrive.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
