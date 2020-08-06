My first international flight was when I lived in Lusaka in the capital city of Zambia in Southern Africa. I was leaving for my master’s at Michigan State University. I was late arriving at the airport at 9 a.m. and the plane was leaving at 10 a.m. I should have been at the airport two hours earlier. There were massive crowds at the Zambia Airways check-in counter.
As I checked in, I overheard alarm between the two Zambia Airways ticket clerks. After a brief argument, one of them said to the other, “Just push him there. After all it’s not your fault that they made a mistake.” I had no clue what they were talking about. I just wanted to get on the plane to go to America.
Once I had entered the very first cabin, the female stewards welcomed and directed me to the 15th row seat at the very back of the first cabin. She offered to put my coat away and immediately asked if I needed a drink. I was beginning to like this already. It was better than what my uncle had said about hospitality on international flights. The Boeing 707 was jammed judging by the hordes of people who walked by and disappeared to the back of the plane beyond the thin curtain.
The beautiful Zambia Airways hostesses kept asking me practically every few minutes if I was comfortable, needed anything, if the air conditioning needed readjusting, or if I needed a glass of red or white wine, a soft drink, or a beer. I did not want to appear to be a fontini, or someone who did not belong on the plane like Zambians would say. So I declined the offers and instead laid back contemplating my friends and family I was leaving behind, my humble past and exciting future. As we flew, the traffic of hostesses between the front and rear of the plane was thick with assortments of drinks and cash monies going back and forth. Shortly meals were served. I sipped my second Coke and soon had to go to the bathroom.
After I used the bathroom, out of sheer curiosity I pushed the thin dividing curtain and peeked to see what was behind it. The plane stretched for what looked like a mile behind the cabin I was sitting in. People were packed and squeezed shoulder to shoulder like sardines. They were buying their drinks. I did not have to buy my drinks. That is when the eureka moment happened. It hit me: “I had been put in the first class!” Zambia Airways had overbooked the economy class. I had arrived late and so I had been pushed into the first class.
Things began to go through my head as I sat down in my first-class seat with lots of room to move my elbows. I could ask for any drinks, any food, anything short of asking the beautiful gorgeous steward for a date. I wanted to start with red wine, then may be white, may be green, yellow, may be all the colors of wine available. Wait, maybe I could drink Mosi Zambian beer first, and then try German, Italian, and other foreign beers. But I didn’t want to pass out on the plane and arrive in London in bad shape. Then I could really be a fontini or uncool or look like someone who did not belong. So it was that afternoon that I settled for slow sips of a large generous glass of red wine, and asked for various magazines to read.
As we flew over the red sands of the barren Sahara Desert of North Africa, I was on my second glass of wine and holding my own and trying to look very cool and sophisticated, or like I belonged in the first class. Something told me that the hostesses were not fooled and probably most of the regular first-class cabin passengers were not fooled either. This did not deter or faze me. I did not drink anything the last hour as we flew over Southern France before we landed at London’s Heathrow International Airport. The sunset cast golden red rays in the cabin as the plane smoothly touched down. Everyone in the cabin clapped and cheered, including Zambia’s minister of foreign affairs at the time, Hon. Siteke Mwale, who was sitting eight seats in front of me. What I did not know then was something would happen later that would almost derail my trip to America. The moral of the story is be always ready to take advantage of unexpected fortune. I have never flown first class since then; probably will never.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
