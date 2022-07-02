We have some skittish horses on our property. If you approach one of these horses by walking toward it, the horse will run away from you because it will think you are a predator coming after it. To approach these horses, you cannot walk directly toward them. You must walk as if you’re going somewhere else and approach the horses indirectly. If the horses think that they are the focus of your pursuit, they won’t let you get near them; however, if they think that you are pursuing something else, then you will be able to approach the horses.
Approaching these skittish horses is like other situations in life when you can’t pursue your goal directly. Here are three similar situations where you must focus on the journey instead of the destination.
I. Shareholder Value
In business, you cannot focus on increasing shareholder value if you want to maximize shareholder value. Maximized shareholder value may be the indicator you have reached your goal, but that cannot be your goal.
In the book Firms of Endearment: How World-Class Companies Profit from Passion and Purpose, Raj Sisodia and his co-authors selected 28 companies for a study that focused on the company’s sense of purpose, its culture, and its leadership. These companies had six traits in common:
1. They said that maximizing shareholder returns was not their goal.
2. They paid their team well with generous benefits, on the whole.
3. They paid taxes at a much higher rate than other companies.
4. They did not squeeze their suppliers to get the lowest price.
5. They invested a lot in their communities.
6. They provided outstanding customer value and great customer service.
Sisodia and his team expected these companies to provide their investors with a slightly better than average financial performance. Over the ten-year period in the study, not only did these companies do good, they also did well: they performed nine times better than the market and 10.5 times better the S&P 500 index.
If you focus on increasing shareholder value, then you will find it elusive. If you focus on the criteria that truly maximize shareholder value, however, then you will achieve that goal. You must focus on the journey, not the destination.
II. Physical Intimacy
If you want to have intimacy in marriage, it does not start physically. Physical intimacy may be the indicator you have reached the goal, but it cannot be the goal.
If you focus solely on achieving physical intimacy in marriage, that will result in emptiness. To have a truly intimate relationship with your spouse, it must start with valuing your spouse as a person. You must love your spouse as you love yourself. By showing interest in your spouse’s interests and getting to know your spouse on a deeper level, you will develop a relationship that will lead to physical intimacy. You must focus on the journey, not the destination.
III. Personal Happiness
If you want to be happy, you cannot focus on your personal happiness. Happiness may be the indicator you have reached your goal, but it cannot be your goal.
If you focus only on pleasing yourself, then you will end up being miserable. If you are always chasing whatever you think will bring personal pleasure, that’s effectively chasing after the wind.
To achieve personal happiness, you must invest your life in something meaningful. Discovering how you can best serve others with your personal giftedness is what will make you happy. You must focus on the journey, not the destination.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. Only by appreciating the journey itself can you appreciate where you are now, whether that’s in business, in your marriage, or in your personal happiness. The focus must be on the journey instead of the destination—because the indicator you have reached your goal is never as fulfilling as what it takes to get you there.
