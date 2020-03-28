It was an eerie, almost otherworldly, feeling.
Thursday afternoon a week ago, grandson Jacob Hummel and I scampered out to the Valley Mall and found a dim, almost empty main corridor, store after store shuttered with signs reading, “Closed until further notice.” The few still open appeared to have few customers, mainly store personnel standing around with worried countenances.
The Hallmark Cards store that we hoped would be open, wasn’t. I was after a card for our twin grandson Grant Kiser’s 15th birthday, then ended up finding a perfect one at Target. While at it, I picked out four more cards for upcoming extended family and friends’ birthdays.
I awake some mornings, thankful to awaken in the first place, and remind myself that this global coronavirus crisis isn’t just a bad dream (and grateful that I’ve had few nightmarish visions even before this unprecedented event).
So far, one of the hardest things for wife Anna and I to do — and this speaks for many of us, I’m sure — has been physical distancing ourselves from our two families who live close by. We had to cancel a 15th birthday bash planned for our twin grandkids Grant and Megan Kiser, and for who knows how long I won’t spend Thursdays with grandson Jacob Hummel. So, we stay in touch via social media.
All services and other activities at our congregation, Community Mennonite, are canceled, but we stay connected to a degree through creative and inspiring Sunday “viral services” put together by pastoral leaders and parishioners, almost like being there. Taste and see at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzX0mtNXrBA
We were scheduled to host our Harbor small group from church last Monday evening. Instead, we held a 40-minute Zoom videoconference, meeting and talking face-to-face in cyberspace. (But before that, this Luddite had to learn what “Zoom” was — thought it was what the Road Runner did when being pursued by the genius Wile E. Coyote.) It was an uplifting yet sobering exchange.
If we’re required to stay home long-term — which it appears we will be — I will need to bite the proverbial bullet and respond to the gentle supplication that my dear spouse has used on me for years: “Remember those projects that I keep asking you to do and you retort, ‘I just don’t have time?’” Well, now I do … I don’t have to think too hard what some of them will be; they should keep me occupied, if not amused, for a long time.
So, apart from getting by with a little help from my [family and] friends, what I’m finding most helpful in coping with the “new normal” include:
- Reading the Daily News-Record and listening to news updates on WSVA, 550 and 92.1, and WHSV TV-3, then turning to 91.7 FM, WEMC, (wemcradio.org) for some soothing, commercial-free classical music. I recommend the same to you.
- Getting on the treadmill for daily half-hour brisk walks-in-place, supplemented by walks around our Belmont development (and interacting with neighbors from a distance) and practicing line dances with my favorite instructor-partner, wife Anna.
- Preparing our modest garden for spring planting (a sign of hope), pruning bushes and removing debris from flower beds, feeding our feathered friends and planting some hardy pansies (an oxymoron?).
- Making copies of homemade music CDs that I will send to my siblings and others, burning Yankee candles and continuing my readings from Our Daily Bread devotional guide.
And, without being morbid about it, I will write my own obituary/epitaph. I’ve done so over the years for my parents, extended family and work colleagues, but put off doing my own, fearing it may “hasten the day.”
In this regard, I resonate with these reflections from my brother Michael S. Bishop, minister of worship and music at Blooming Glen (Penn.) Mennonite Church: “I find rushing to make sure we haven't fallen off the spiritual map has created unnecessary stress, where an overabundance has found ever increasing attention.
“Time will prove to provide us a new pace and groove, though not necessarily to our enjoyment,” sayeth Rev. Mike. “Humanity has the capacity of adjustment for good, and ill. Jesus people remain called to be light in the darkness as we are challenged and equipped, without perfection, but with earnestness and hope over judgment and fear.
And his benedictory words: “In my pastoral role I choose to speak more of mysteries beyond my understanding, encouragement to see opportunity rather than burden, faith in an ever-present God, and the eternal promise of complete wholeness.”
Betty Lou Buckwalter, a good friend with husband Bob since college days, checked in via email from their mountain holler in suburban Bergton with a comforting word: “I read Psalm 91 daily now, thinking of it as a prayer for the world … Hang in there with ‘clean hands and a pure heart’ and all will be well.”
Amen … let it be …
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
