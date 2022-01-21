This is fulfilling a promise, and I might very well fail. But, as they say, a promise is a promise and the last time Jim Bishop came into this office before Christmas, he pried one out of me.
“Fill my spot when I’m gone,” he said, dressed in a gaudy Christmas sweater with an equally gaudy necklace of holiday lights around his neck.
We didn’t laugh much the last time we met. He confided in me that he didn’t know how much time he had left walking this earth with us. Instead, we reminisced. We talked about our first meeting just before the pandemic sent us locked into our homes and when I called him into the office to offer up column space, this space, to him.
Searching for local columnists to fill our Forum page, I asked around when out and about and always heard one name mentioned — Jim Bishop. Thankfully, I listened. Thankfully, he said yes.
Immediately, we hit it off.
Maybe it was mutual love of music. Though a generation, and tastes, made us seem alien to each other. He talked of his favorite music, which I had connection with through my parents. And he asked about the sounds I listened to and would shrug when I named off the bands that fed by late-teens, early 20s angst and continue to fuel my general annoyance at a lot of things.
“Let me listen,” he said at our first meeting. He cringed when I played him 20 seconds of Skinny Puppy, a Canadian industrial group.
And, whenever he came in, we laughed. Whenever he called, we laughed. Whenever he fretted about his column deadline, I would laugh. He took it that seriously, his column, his space, this space. He took complete ownership of. He wanted to meet the deadline for it, he wanted to plan for what you would read.
“Anytime today, Jim,” I’d say.
“Give me a time,” he’d retort.
“We’ll always find space for you, Jim,” I’d say.
“How much space do I have,” he’d reply.
Then I’d laugh.
It hasn’t even been a week since Jim left us, his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, coming to the end nobody who knew or read him wanted. His trials and tribulations were well documented here in his words, with his unique sense of humor. And, they weren’t just words, that was exactly how he lived with it. He went through his ordeal with that million-dollar smile, multi-million-dollar personality and sense of humor that could make the biggest curmudgeon laugh. And when those curmudgeons appeared online with comments or in his email inbox, we’d laugh about those, too.
“Can’t make them all laugh,” he said.
Nah, Jim. There are somethings you just can’t do.
But touching us all wasn’t one of those. I already miss those phone calls, which got a little more frequent toward the end as he forgot a few things. I already miss the laughs, which were never in short supply.
Most of all, I already miss my friend, Jim Bishop.
When he broke the news of his cancer to me, he came to the office. Confident as ever it wouldn’t be the thing that took him from us. We talked, and talked. We laughed and laughed. For an hour, maybe more, before he had to go. Unable to drive, his wife, Anna, was waiting outside the whole time.
I told him to pare back his column writing, to get out and enjoy life. He listened, for a week, before starting his column again.
But on that day, I told him, “You got this.” He agreed and I extended my hand to shake his.
He pulled me in for a hug.
So, there you go, Jim Bishop. That’s my column. Your space is filled.
Miss you, buddy.
Always will.
My condolences to you for the loss of your friend, Mr. Sacco.
