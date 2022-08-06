As the first and third largest industries in Virginia, the agriculture and forestry sectors comprise valuable economic resources for our statewide and international economic landscape. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approved budget provides an increase in funding for Virginia agricultural and forestry programs which will support our farmers, foresters, inspectors, and public service veterinarians. It will also advance economic and infrastructure development to guarantee Virginia is recognized as best in class.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provides inspectional oversight of meat and poultry processing facilities to ensure that meat and meat products produced in Virginia are unaltered and accurately labeled. Due to the high levels of training and expertise these positions require, being able to recruit highly qualified employees is critical. This inspection program has been underfunded, leading to staffing shortages with the increased demand for farm-to-table cuisine and local processing operations.
The governor’s budget addresses this problem by providing the necessary funding to hire additional meat and poultry inspectors and competitive salaries for these dedicated public servants. This will improve the availability of meat processors for producers and ensure that Virginians have access to high-quality meat products.
As a poultry farmer, I know the importance of a healthy flock and using biosecurity to protect them from foreign animal diseases. In addition to affecting the animals’ welfare negatively, diseases contracted and spread by farm animals can impact public health, the agricultural industry and the state’s economy.
VDACS’s Office of Veterinary Services and Office of Laboratory Services are responsible for the state’s animal disease control and prevention efforts, which includes investigating outbreaks, providing laboratory diagnostics and containing the spread of animal diseases. As poultry, beef, and dairy are our top commodities, it is imperative that we have the very best veterinarians available to protect Virginia livestock and the public. Gov. Youngkin’s budget amendment to raise state salaries for VDACS veterinarians will help minimize the gap between private and state pay for Virginia’s veterinarians so that these vital positions are filled to assist farmers in minimizing livestock health issues.
Another major threat to Virginia agriculture and forestry are invasive species such as the spongy moth and spotted lanternfly. VDACS staff performs inspections to detect invasive species of insects, diseases and noxious weeds; however, manpower continues to be an issue. Successful eradication or mitigation strategies rely on early detection and rapid response. Virginia’s budget includes additional funding to help protect Virginia’s crops, livestock and natural resources from these damaging threats.
Additionally, Virginia’s Department of Forestry received valuable funding to advance its mission’s most prudent objectives. Additional investments were made to fight wildfires, grow more tree seedlings, plant trees in urban communities, and establish the Forest Sustainability Fund. This capital will allow the Department of Forestry to continue strengthening, protecting and promoting Virginia’s forests and their products.
As the secretary of agriculture and forestry, it is my job to help Gov. Youngkin put these resources to work for all Virginians. Agriculture and forestry are the foundation of the commonwealth, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to provide food, fiber, fuel and shelter to Virginia residents and people around the world.
Matthew Lohr is Virginia’s secretary of agriculture and forestry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.