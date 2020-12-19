Do you hear what I hear? I hope not, because my hearing is going down the tubes, a lot like the year that was, 2020.
When I (sort of) hear Perry Como crooning, “There’s no place like home for the holidays,” I get a funny, yea, disconcerted feeling inside. This Christmas will be unlike any other, for everyone.
No question, there won’t be any treks to Pennsylvania for an extended Bishop family celebration or for a New Year’s pork and sauerkraut gathering with wife Anna’s Mast relatives.
Instead, we’ll celebrate these annual fetes vicariously “from a distance,” from the safe (we think) shelter from the coronavirus storm that shows little sign of weakening.
This holiday season is encasing most of us in a hollowdaze haze — financial uncertainty, traditions put on hold, serious illnesses, unemployment, fear of a future unknown. It feels like we’re caught in a Twilight Zone limbo or on an interstate cloverleaf with no exit ramp.
So many well-laid plans for the year were quietly, sadly laid to rest, but buoyed by a resilient faith that they, like the legendary Phoenix, will rise from the ashes, some glad morning when the strife is o’er.
And so, Anna and I will find alternative ways to “deck the halls” (while climbing the walls), recognizing how fortunate we are to have our daughters and their families close by to summon some yuletide cheer. We will be home for the holidays — right here, where we belong. Our family Christmas will be pretty simple, but that’s OK. The first one was, too.
I saw a Facebook quote that stated, “This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have.”
I may be a Bishop, but not ordained — disdained, maybe — and even if this bishop doesn’t have the last word, please allow me to bestow some blessings upon ye faithful readers on the cusp of Christmas that amplify this sentiment:
May you look forward to the start of each new day more than its end, although there’s something to be said for sound, adequate sleep in between (thank you, reliable C-PAP machine!).
May you always have a roof (that doesn’t leak) and food on the table — so many people don’t — and may you always have hot water (but stay out of it).
May love from others enfold you — even though hugs are verboten right now — like a warm quilt on a 10-degree night.
May your checkbook always balance — handle those credit/debit cards with care! — and your checks never bounce.
May the lines you’re in be shorter — with everyone wearing masks — and worth the wait.
May your subjects always agree with your predicates.
May you always win arguments with yourself.
May your vehicles always pass inspection and your appliance warranties be valid.
May you enter the new year with COVID-19 passing you by.
May the weather be pleasant on your days off.
May you spend more time affirming than criticizing, more time reading than watching Netflix and more time listening than talking.
May your cup of human kindness always overflow.
May you not get everything you want for Christmas, materially speaking. If you did, what would you have to look forward to?
May you get through this holiday season without once hearing “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” “The 12 Days of Christmas,” unless it’s the Allan Sherman version (“. . . And a Japanese transistor radio”); and “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” — somewhere else!
May your Christmas tree retain its needles (we have an artificial one for only the second time in our 53 years of marriage), your strings of indoor and outdoor lights all work and that giant fruitcake stay fresh into the new year (if not, use as a paperweight).
May you find meaning, purpose and renewal in the commonplace.
May you have a serendipitous moment this very day that helps put a magical spark in life, helps turn a dream into reality and motivates you to share this unexpected blessing with someone else.
May you find fulfillment and sheer enjoyment from pursuit of a hobby or special interest — especially if you are closing in on retirement.
May others speak well of you when you’re not around (and don’t forget to go and do likewise).
May peace like a river overflow your hearth and home. Peace does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.
May you stay forever young — without cosmetic surgery.
May you start each day with Psalm 118:24 on your lips, “This is the day that the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it.”
May you give others the Dickens at Christmas by declaring with Tiny Tim, “God bless us, everyone!”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
