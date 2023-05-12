I grew up in the country. We didn’t have indoor plumbing in our rural Wisconsin home. This was in the 40s and 50s. We got a TV in the mid-50s.
Later in my high school years, I had some male friends who we thought were girlish, but that’s about as far as my knowledge of gender alternatives went.
In college, I learned about gay and straight. I had several openly gay friends and tended, along with other social activists, to hang out at the 602 Club, the gay bar. It was basically hip to be cool with gay. Imaging straight as the only gender choice available was decidedly unhip, if not stupid. Perhaps because I’m male and a bit thick, I didn’t hear about girls preferring girls to boys until a little later down the road.
The 60s spilled a bucketful of counterculture concepts into the American melting pot, some of which may have not been contributing to a positive social evolution. But the general drift was to challenge conventional wisdom. Question Authority was a popular bumper sticker for the few of us who had cars.
Within the last two paragraphs, you might see the seeds of a narrative framing the sociopolitical divisions of this decade. Divisions epitomized by the far right and far left shouting at each other, pitching conservatives who do not want change against radicals who do not want stasis. Digging slightly deeper, conservatives seem to approve of radical socioeconomic inequality; radicals aim for equality. One can almost see how one side becomes labeled as laisse-faire capitalists: the other as Marxist socialists.
We have come a long way from the sixties. Although many of my friends are gay, I haven’t entirely caught up with the transgender issue lighting up current political discourse. In truth, I don’t think that people positioning themselves on this issue are really arguing about gender. They are arguing about world views, whether we stick to old concepts of gender, the exclusive dichotomy of male and female, or whether we open ourselves up to new ways of imagining gender.
This drama featuring constrictive and expansive views of gender identity recently played out at JMU when Liz Wheeler was invited by the Young Americans for Freedom — one can’t help but note the irony in this sponsorship — to speak. I don’t want to remark on the back-and-forth conversation about the First Amendment. Although I think we need some limits to free speech, I am glad that JMU did not try to shut Liz Wheeler down. Give people enough rope and they will hang themselves.
I didn’t go to her talk, not even to protest —which I think perhaps I should have. I watched her on YouTube and read a summary of her JMU talk in The Breeze. I am a bit snotty: I don’t give time to stupidity. I don’t need to review much of her argument. Essentially, there are only men and women and that’s the way God designed it. Although I try to be tolerant, that argument is simply too stupid to entertain. Maybe she believes in the story of Adam, Eve, the Garden, and the Snake.
With a tortured logic, she links her gender dualism to the larger capitalist vs. communist argument, the essence of which is that communists are trying to destroy our democracy by persuading our youth to embrace gender alternatives. And finally, she tells young people with alternative gender orientations that she loves them. That’s why she wants them to see life her way.
I have been teaching writing at the secondary and postsecondary levels for fifty-five years. I have listened to my students, some of whom have written about what is now called gender dysphoria. Several of them have been able to come out only after they left their homes. I have one student who is writing a book about her gender-disidentification experience. I will admit that although I am a free speech advocate, I do not like the way that people like Liz Wheeler try to shut her down.
People are arguing now about genetic research: the genomes, chromosomes and genes — the latter of which may number well over 20,000. There is still a vibrant discussion over precisely what a gene is. We are only on the tip of research investigating these relationships to sexual preference. God save us from people like Liz Wheeler, who thinks she is in touch with His.
Irvin Peckham is a retired professor who resides in Harrisonburg.
