“The gift without the giver is bare;
Who gives himself with his alms feeds three –
Himself, his hungering neighbor and me.”
- James Russell Lowell (1819 – 1891)
What a pile of Advent gift packages have befallen me in recent weeks that are reinforcing a significant sense of courage, which as the late great Winston S. Churchill observed, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”
Some central things I’ve been learning through this hectic roller-coaster medical journey:
- This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything I have, i.e., some “borrowed” time with no excuse to postpone doing some things I kept putting off — free-lance writing and photography, my Mantlepiece column when the muse doesn’t blow a fuse, my own obituary-epitaph (with the date let blank), my funeral-memorial service plans, receiving support and counsel from my remarkable church Care Team.
- I am a privileged child of the universe with adequate health coverage, Medicare and Everence supplemental that has covered all expenses of treatment received to date from Sentara RMH Medica Centerl (six weeks of daily intensive radiation treatment, weekly bloodwork, my ER visit where a C-Scan revealed a glioblastoma, stage 4, an aggressive brain cancer. Next thing I knew I was transported to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital where neurosurgeon Dr. David Slottje surgically removed a massive tumor from my right frontal lobe. I have no recollection of what transpired when I arrived at Martha Jefferson Neurosciences Center or where I was when I finally awoke. Dr. Slottje told me later that it was good timing to do the surgery, with the tumor “easily accessible.” Several other small lesions forming in other parts of my mashed potato brain “will be more difficult to treat,” he said. This was all new territory for me; only the second more lengthy hospitalization in my life.
- I am slowly learning patience, a commodity my dear spouse Anna has in abundance. She has proven to be my chief caregiver, interpreter, scheduler of my chemo treatment regimen and medical appointments in my life. Those one-hour-15-minute drives to Charlottesville for medical consultations with Dr. David Schiff, co-director of the Neuro-Oncology Center, are getting old, but we’re slowly finding our way around town and the several medical centers who are serving us so well. The hardest task — finding parking spaces and unable to adequately hear conversation with everyone wearing masks.
- It has been difficult to graciously receive — this outpouring of lavish love, prayers and other supportive gestures from regular readers of this column, our pastoral leaders at my congregation, Community Mennonite of Harrisonburg, transportation needed for errands at our medical centers, Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg and U.Va. Medical Center in Charlottesville. It gives Anna a much-needed break from driving (I’m not permitted to drive) when she doesn’t need to sit in my medical appointments.
- I “resonate” often to this comment by modern dancer, the late Martha Graham: “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Dance is one of the most natural expressions of emotion that we have as human, and to try to grade it in terms of ‘good’ or ‘bad’ is to undermine the whole point. There is a vitality, a life force, an energy, a quickening that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all time, this expression is unique. And if you block it, it will never exist through any other medium and will be lost.”
Let’s cut to the chase: I spent two days at U.Va. Medical Center last week for intensive tests to see if I quality for a clinical trial treatment program. Dr. Schiff, informed me on Monday that I did. Of the four treatment programs, a computer selected at random and recommended the regimen based on input placed in the system — neither the medical staff nor I had any say in the choice. We were assured that there is not a placebo among the treatment options. However, we ran into our first financial glitch in that our insurance rejected our prescription plan, but U.Va. went to bat on our behalf and found an alternative funding source, so we gave the green light to another round of “better living through chemistry.”
Monday night, Dec. 13., I took my first Lomustine (200 mg) before going to bed and an Ondansetron (8 mg) anti-vomiting, anti-nausea medication 30 minutes before taking the Lomustine. I had no immediate side effects either night, thank God, and I slept well. My CPAP machine that I use nightly is serving me well, sleeping an average of seven to eight hours nightly and a 3.5-4.3 “events” per hour.
However, my recurring problem is habitually lounging on the living room sofa after supper. Next thing I know I’ve slept through the ABC newscast and “Wheel of Fortune” unless Anna wakes me up, then I have difficulty falling asleep when I hit the sack around 10:30 waking up between 5:30 and 6 a.m. without an alarm clock, usually unable to return to la-la land. So, I drag myself out of sweet slumberland, fix a big breakfast and push myself to get dressed.
The present schedule is this: My next consultation with Dr. Schiff and another MRI exam is Jan. 24 at U.Va. Medical Center. They want me to do this in-person with Anna sitting in on the appointment as note-taker, interpreter for my hearing deficiency, asking the right questions and scheduling my next appointments. All required weekly bloodwork can be done at Sentara RMH, saving us a bunch of runs to Charlottesville.
And so, we persist, refusing to wave the white flag at this point in our pilgrimage while clinging to this canonical declaration: “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” – Lamentations 3:22-(NRSV)
O come, all ye faithful – Can I get an amen?
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
