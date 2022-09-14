After five years of being retired as a writing teacher, I contracted with James Madison University to teach one writing course a semester. I have been teaching writing or English literature since 1974, 13 years at the high school level and 28 at the college level. Like many teachers, I fell in love with what I was doing, passing on to students the pleasure I have had with reading and writing.
I had read radical educators when I was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in the ‘60s: Holt, Kozol, Postman and Weingarten kind of educators. They inspired me to become a teacher with a deep suspicion of curriculum-centered pedagogies.
Along with the radical educators of the ‘60s, I was also heavily influenced by John Dewey’s “Experience and Education” (1938) when I was getting my teacher certification at the University of Toronto. I read James Moffett’s “Teaching the Universe of Discourse” and learned about the Dartmouth Conference in 1966, which was essentially a face-off between British educators and Moffett arguing for a student-centered model against the American educators arguing for a curriculum-centered model. The American model imagined skill levels at various grades that student should master. The British model was student-centered: find out where a student is and help him or her improve.
When I returned to the U.S., I taught high school English in a school that had Kleine Schule, a school-within-a-school structure that essentially bypassed grades. I learned from its leaders how to teach with portfolios, assigning credits based on portfolios the students constructed to document their work and reflect on what they had learned.
I took this model with me to graduate school at the University of California, San Diego, where my dissertation adviser, Charles Cooper, was using portfolios rather than graded essays or tests to assign final grades. While I was working with Charles, I learned about Paulo Freire through his seminal book, “The Pedagogy of the Oppressed.” Freire led me to a host of educators who were challenging the traditional, curriculum-model, grading system, pitting students against students and hypothetical grade-level achievements.
For the rest of my career, I have challenged grade-centered models of teaching. I interpret these models as ways of internalizing in students competitive structures marking their social value. These models imagine language conventions as class/race/gender neutral, a naïve perspective that helps to perpetuate the social, racial and gender constructions of who gets what in our system.
I have published research demonstrating that most students after fourth grade learn to fear writing when they are thrust into the network of competency testing based on imagined benchmarks of what students could do in response to patently fake writing situations like:
The British naturalist and politician John Lubbock wrote, “Your character will be what you yourself choose to make it.” Do we choose our own character traits, or is our character formed by influences beyond our control? Take a position on this issue. Support your response with reasons and examples (doe.virginia.gov/testing/sol ...).
In their first essays describing their writing histories, my JMU students wrote about writing classes in which they were trained to write timed essays to prepare for the SOL (Standards of Learning) tests. I suspect their teachers knew better, but they felt they in turn were being evaluated on their students’ performances on the SOL tests.
These SOLs have a long history, beginning with the Minimum Competency Testing in the 1970s, stretching through a host of well-intentioned but badly informed projects like No Child Left Behind and the Common Core Standards.
I have an equally long history of challenging this kind of curriculum-centered pedagogy from within, one of my primary areas of research being writing assessment (see “Very Like a Whale: the Assessment of Writing Programs,” White, Elliot, and Peckham). I am a strong advocate of assessment practices, but I am wary of what we call “unintended consequences.” The dominant unintended consequence of the assessment practices based on the SOLs is students who are afraid to write. Except for two students in my class of 22 (the two who had not been taught the five-paragraph essay), the students wrote about their fear of writing, of how they’ll be graded, and the intractable link between their grades and their worth as human beings.
I am deeply disturbed by reading about my students’ fear of writing. You don’t teach writing by having your students compare themselves to one another based on how they score in fake writing situations. You teach writing by designing authentic writing situations in which writers have something to say about their histories and beliefs to readers (their classmates) who are authentically interested in what the writers have to say. Writing teachers are doing their job when their students leave their classes more engaged with writing than when they came in. We want our students to continue their writing long after school. John Dewey defined misteaching as learning that ends with the class. Teaching is encouraging a practice students will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.