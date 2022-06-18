Recently, I completed a multi-month leadership development workshop with a group of enthusiastic professionals. During our time together, we explored a variety of leadership theories and styles, challenged one another’s assumptions about effective leadership, and reflected on how each of us wished to be a leader of our community moving forward.
During our last session together, I asked the class for feedback. I wanted to know what worked and what fell flat for them. I wanted to understand the experience from their perspective. The participant feedback was overwhelmingly positive. They spoke about the activities we did and the difference between learning moments that occurred during class and other “a-ha” moments that randomly occurred hours or even days later. They talked about the importance of relationship building within the cohort and how they would treasure a key takeaway being new friendships and a better connection with colleagues with whom they partner each day.
They also commented that the program was not exactly what they had expected. The marketed emphasis was on leadership development. But they were disappointed that we spent so much time “talking about our personal identities.” Their feedback was accurate. While we talked extensively about leadership skills and behaviors that make an impact, the group was also challenged to question their own identity – in the past, in the present, and as they build toward what comes next – as a key component of that leadership brand.
While the students did not expect so much energy to be devoted to identity development, I believe that taking the time to reflect deeply on the issues of who we are and who we interact with the community around us provides a critical foundation from which to build out the remainder of our personal leadership brand. Exploring challenging topics and asking tough questions about what decisions we would make in the proverbial moment of truth allow us to operate with a confidence in ourselves. This confidence is palpable as it draws others in and engages them as co-owners of the vision we are setting.
At the end of the day, personal identity is the very core of effective leadership. And the development of this identity should be a lifelong journey. Psychologist Carol Dweck serves as the champion of a concept called growth mindset. In her theory, mindset defines an individual’s capacity to learn. People default into a category of either fixed mindset or growth mindset. Those with a fixed mindset believe they are a finished product. Their learning is complete and their interaction with the world is based on the knowledge they have already accumulated. The alternative is a growth mindset. Individuals with a growth mindset consider themselves a “work in progress.” These individuals make a concerted effort to continue to learn about the concepts and systems around them during an ever-evolving effort to grow.
I desire to be a leader who embraces a growth mindset. In that spirit, I’ll share with you the areas of growth I’m currently focusing on as I continue my journey to become the leader I wish to be.
First, I am working on being the most authentic version of myself. I watch the pressure that is put on leaders to confirm to what others want them to be and how others want them to lead. This pressure – both direct and indirect – can have a major influence on the way individuals interact with their communities. The rewards of succumbing to the pressure are ample. Yet, we’re often tapped to lead a team or organization based on the unique attributes that help us stand out. Remaining true to ourselves goes a long way in helping us excel in our leadership roles. As systems endeavor to push us back into the box of what’s normal and expected, we must continue to challenge the status quo. We must use our voice in the ways we feel most comfortable to advocate for others, to cultivate team, and to build momentum toward achieving our mission.
Second, I’m working on being someone who builds community and is consistently grateful. I want to build the type of teams, project groups, and spaces where others want to be and feel like they’re best positioned for success. I want to be in a community that rallies around optimistic thinking and is filled with cheerleaders who focus on picking one another up and rallying together toward a shared goal. I want to contribute to a community that has fun accomplishing their goals and authentically enjoys being together. And I want to make a concerted effort to say thank you to the members of that community who are helping define it in all the ways I’ve outlined. I want to celebrate both those who are on the front lines of our work and those who are working feverishly in the background to ensure it all goes smoothly. I want to be grateful. And I want others to experience the gratitude often.
Third, I want my leadership to be inclusive. Amy Edmondson encourages leaders to operate in a way that provides everyone in the room with a sense of psychological safety. She defines psychological safety as a space in which every member of the team believes they can speak up, ask for help, admit mistakes, propose ideas, take blame, confess uncertainty, and disclose inability. I am working to ensure that the spaces I work – both physical and digital – provide this sense of safety to everyone in the room. I want to be intentional about drawing all voices at the table into any given conversation. And I want to be confident in asking questions to my teams like “Who’s perspective have we not taken into consideration?”
Finally, I want to continue to grow as a teacher. I want to proactively look for the opportunities to coach and mentor those around me. I want to tap into others and remind them how much potential they have. I want to be patient in delivering these lessons. And I want to learn as much from these other individuals as I offer them in return.
As I contemplate my intended growth mindset, I accept that my journey is only just beginning. And I acknowledge that even as I grow stronger in these areas I will simply replace them with other goals to pursue. In essence, that’s exactly what the growth mindset construct is all about. Never settle. Never stop. Keep aspiring and driving to become the next best version of ourselves. For in those aspirations, we each inevitably learn more about who we are as a person. And, in that confidence of identity, we are better positioned to lead and serve those around us.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
