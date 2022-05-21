There’s something special about the end of spring. Following the lead of our dormant gardens and trees, we emerge out of a winter slumber and into the sunshine, ready to show off the best version of ourselves during the coming summer.
The presence of graduation season at the end of each spring seems a fitting way to celebrate this re-emergence. We each experience many formal graduations over the course of our lives — graduation from kindergarten, from high school, and from college. We also often have the chance to attend the graduations of loved ones as they celebrate their achievements. Graduations signify the conclusion of one important chapter in life and the launching of the adventure that follows.
Following that logic, it seems natural that all of us experience some sort of informal graduation every spring, too. Perhaps we’re graduating from minimum wage, graduating from our 27th year of teaching, graduating from living at home or graduating from a toxic relationship. As spring gives way to summer, we’re provided a perfect opportunity to embrace what comes next.
Every graduation ceremony boasts multiple highlights. Frequently, the graduate address is one of those moments. The speaker’s task is to celebrate, congratulate, motivate and inspire. She or he must balance giving kudos for the achievements that the students have made while also providing advice to help guide the decisions and actions that come next. Message themes tend to be about being kind, thanking your parents, and enjoying the moment. These takeaways serve as important reminders about things that matter as we navigate life.
These three takeaways also represent just the tip of a much larger mountain of challenges and opportunities standing in front of us today. In that spirit, I’d like to share three extra pieces of advice to help guide all of the graduates of the Class of ’22 (regardless of what specific event or circumstance you are graduating from) as we embrace what comes next. Striving to achieve these three goals will help position us for sustainable success.
1. Be intentional about the people you keep close. You will spend a significant amount of time with the people in your inner circle. Recognize that the people you spend the most time with will each help shape the person you’re becoming. Acknowledge that persistent criticism is rarely the path toward accomplishing the changes we wish to make, so spend less time with the negative influences in your space and dedicate those minutes to your cheerleaders instead. Cheerleaders, in this sense, aren’t always about just pep and pom poms, These individuals don’t shy away from providing constructive criticism or having difficult conversations, but those tougher moments don’t define your typical interaction with them.
It should be relatively easy to determine what type of influence each of the five people closest to you has on your life. If you’re struggling, ask yourself this question about each: If I didn’t hear from this person at all over the next year, would my life be better, worse, or the same? Answering that question will start you down the path of knowing exactly what type of impact that individual has on you.
Dedicate time to networking and establish meaningful connections in which you both offer something and receive something in return. Be mindful of who you trust and whose advice you take to heart when it comes to your personal and professional decision making. Find the people who authentically want you to be successful. The individuals who celebrate your success and share your joy. And when you find these people, be sure you do the same for them.
2. Use your voice to positively disrupt the status quo. The strongest leaders make a concerted effort to ensure that all sides on an issue are heard before a decision is made. They’re known for seeking broad input and considering multiple perspectives before acting. They recognize that teams and organizations are dynamic units and can look and feel very different from various seats within.
Each of us has the opportunity — the responsibility, perhaps — to make this easier on our leaders. We do this by using our voice when we can, rather than waiting to be sought after. We must enter into conversations understanding that we’ve earned a seat at the table and accepting the invitation to be heard. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter." This silence is less about the courage of one key moment but more about the pattern of speaking up in meetings or replying to email chains and saying simply, “One other thought to consider here is …”
Raising our voice is one way to start to disrupt the status quo and build what comes next. The challenge is to be a positive disruptor. We all know the negative disruptor — the peers and colleagues who wreak havoc simply for the thrill of causing drama. That’s not what I’m calling for. Rather, we need individuals who can and will positively disrupt business as usual. People who will hold us accountable for spending less time thinking about where we’ve been and more time thinking about what’s possible and what comes next. Mission-focused, kind, positive disruption is a critical component of progressive organizations. Be someone who brings that mindset with you into these spaces.
3. Lean in to the ongoing efforts to destigmatize mental health. Strides are being made in many areas as our communities begin to talk more openly about mental health issues. Mental health is something we all experience, yet it’s still a taboo topic of conversation in too many organizations.
As more of us stand up and own an understanding of mental health, we can continue to shift the tide. By being transparent with our mental health circumstances, we challenge the systems in our communities to be more responsive to our needs. Each of us experiences mental health in unique ways. One size fits all solutions are often not the best solution. Open and honest communication about what’s happening, and how our team can support us during those times, goes a long way in moving us forward. The implication here is not about making organizations into group therapy sessions. Rather, it’s about building a culture where someone can say “I’m not feeling the best this week,” and understand that the response will be “We’ve got your back.”
In a way, each of these challenges is about demonstrating courage. Courage to be protective of your inner circle and only let others in who make you a better version of yourself. Courage to raise your voice and disrupt the established ways of thinking and doing, even if your voice cracks when you start to speak. And courage to say that destigmatizing mental health leads to wins for all of us.
For some of these goals, the courage we need is already within us. For others, it will take a little time to develop. For all of them, the decision to act will look and feel different for each of us. So, be you. Take on each challenge in a way that is spectacularly you. Because you’re pretty awesome. And you’ve got this!
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.