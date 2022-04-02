In 1994 President Clinton signed the Budapest Agreement and pledged to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine in exchange for them dismantling their nuclear arsenal which was at the time the third largest in the world. Unfortunately, President Biden has not fully stood by the spirit and intent of this diplomatic memorandum by not supporting a defensive no fly zone. As the leader of the free world, we have not kept our word in meeting not only a moral but a formal diplomatic obligation – shame on us.
As I sit and watch the continued carnage in Ukraine play out in real time, I cannot help but think that we as Americans have abdicated our moral responsibly on the world stage. Innocent civilians are being deliberately targeted, yet we refuse to provide all the support that Ukraine has requested that would preclude Russian attacks on civilians attempting to flee the country and the influx of humanitarian aid and defensive weapons systems.
Or leaders tend to talk a good game but when it comes to taking bold action or risk, often as a nation look the other way and do not want to get our hands dirty. This is yet another episode of that same sad and unacceptable behavior.
President Zelenskyy has pleaded with Congress to provide a NATO no-fly zone and air defense systems. We need to honor this request without equivocation and as a minimum allow Poland to provide MIG aircraft. If Ukraine falls, NATO will only face an emboldened and confident Russia.
Even the former Ambassador to Ukraine fired by President Trump stated, “If Putin gets away with it again, he’s not going to stop.”
It is now crystal clear that Putin’s ambition is to exert not only influence but direct control over the territories of the former Soviet Union. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, he stated regarding the breakup of the former U.S.S.R. “We turned into a completely different country and what had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost.” He added “twenty-five million Russian people in newly independent countries suddenly found themselves cut off from Russia, part of what he called "a major humanitarian tragedy." If Ukraine falls, NATO will face a new threat without the Ukrainian military and with much less strategic depth. After all, it is only a short jump from Belarus to Russia’s Baltic enclave.
Yes, Ukrainian resistance has been extraordinary strong and resilient. Frustrated by his inept military’s lack of progress, Putin is now bombarding cities, committing crimes against humanity, and counting on terror to break the will of the Ukrainian people. However, despite the material assistance provided to Ukraine through the use of chemical/biological weapons or God forbid tactical nuclear weapons Russia may well eventually prevail. The creation of a defensive A defensive no-fly zone would enable NATO members to resupply Ukraine’s military by ground and air, as well as give Ukraine a realistic prospect of success and survival.
The Biden administration has cautioned that the United States will not directly enter the conflict in Ukraine. War between nuclear powers has been and continues to be strategic “third rail” for decades. In addition, the United States does not have a viable anti-ballistic missile defensive capability despite the assumption by many American’s that one exists. Unfortunately, “Star Wars” was never fielded — perhaps the subject of a future Open Forum.
Yes, we may risk starting "World War III" by providing these aircraft but as the leader of the free world we should stand up to tyranny and oppression and take the risk. Great leaders and countries assume risk and are decisive — we lately have been neither. Can you imagine Winston Churchill or Ronald Reagan siting back and letting this unfold? As Churchill once stated, “Appeasement is feeding the alligator and hoping he eats you last.” This is exactly what we are witnessing now.
Putin has already declared that any action to support Ukraine is a “act of war” so what do we have to lose ? Let’s stop being reactive and playing his game and stand up to the bully and call his bluff. Great leaders and countries assume risk and are decisive - we lately have done neither. When this conflict is over how can we as a nation we ever talk the talk of being the protector of the free world if our current actions demonstrate timidity and intransigence. Our policy of appeasement led to this conflict and our continued weakness, and hand wringing have only exacerbated it.
Now is the time for America’s bold and decisive leadership on the world stage not appeasement – it is time to rise to the occasion.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
