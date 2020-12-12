We lost a member of the family this week.
Homer the parakeet, a chirp off the old block, a fixture in our sunroom for some six years, is free at last from his gilded cage. He was active, seemingly content to peck birdseed and millet one minute, then was found motionless the next at the bottom of the cage.
The parakeet, or “budgie,” is the third most popular pet worldwide, after cats and dogs, according to Wikipedia. Its average life span is five to eight years, so Homer lived a long, full lifecycle. Homer’s mate, Verda (named for a brother- and sister-in-law), departed this life earlier this year.
It didn’t seem right to unceremoniously deposit Homer in our outdoor trashcan. I wrapped him in a paper towel shroud, dug a hole in the corner of our garden and buried him in what has been a repository, our “Pet Cemetery,” the final resting place of numerous household companions of our family over the years.
We have had pets for all 48 years we’ve lived in the same residence in Harrisonburg — a Sealpoint Siamese cat named Menno, and, with the arrival of offspring, a succession of other cats (our long-haired feline Avery lived 19 years), rabbits (I hated them!), iguanas Holstein and Yoda, a cockatiel named Taylor, goldfish named Simon & Garfunkel and hermit crabs.
Now, we’re down to an Ocean City, N.J., hermit crab that keeps pretty much to itself.
Homer and Verda, brightly-colored, sharp-beaked, excitable members of the parrot family, were birthday gifts to me from daughters Jenny and Sara. I admit to not being overjoyed at the time, but soon became quite attached to them. They were much like a real-life couple. Most of the time they got along fine, occasionally fussed and picked at each other and then made up by preening each other’s feathers.
Now, both are gone. I’ve already put the table that held the cage to good use for several exotic plants that I didn’t have room for elsewhere in the house.
What I miss already is coming out in the morning to fix breakfast, uncover their cage and to be greeted with a cheerful sunrise serenade that sometimes went on for several hours. Later in the day, the domestic duo was content to swing on their perch or hop around the cage, make random squawks at each other and make a general mess of their dwelling (so much fun to clean).
Even after Verda joined her fine feathered flock in the sky, Homer offered solos frequently. Maybe they were meant as a tribute to his one-time companion more than to us.
Losing these fine-feathered friends seems a minor loss in the grand scheme of things, but somehow it symbolizes what has been a constant theme this year of non-stop events causing an intensified sense of much loss, personal and beyond.
Most of us have struggled with major changes in plans, had to cancel trips or vacations or other long-anticipated activities, battled illnesses, hunkered down in quarantine, haven’t seen family members and friends in months and bid farewell to loved ones “from a distance” with funeral/memorial services “to be held at a later date.”
It seems surreal, life in a 21st Century “Twilight Zone,” fraught with anxiety and confusion, intermingled with hope and promise of better days ahead.
We long to reach out and touch, hug, laugh and cry with those usually close to us and pray for schedules to return to our own perceptions of what is “normal.” Small wonder we find hope and a heightened sense of clinging to life through the company of pets — even iguanas, not among the most loveable of God’s creatures.
Whatever beliefs we hold about life after death, I’m inclined to believe that there will be critters great and small — cats, dogs, birds, rabbits, hamsters, goldfish and even ferrets, but hopefully not snakes — frolicking in heaven, a huge gathering of domesticated and perhaps even wild creatures sharing space in the Peaceable Kingdom. Except we won’t need litter boxes and pooper-scoopers in paradise.
If we anticipate a grand reunion someday with our loved ones who have gone before, it just might include our faithful friends Menno and Avery, or maybe even Cinder, the first cat I ever owned as a child who let me carry him around in a small wheelbarrow (and I have home movies to relive it). Memories like these, forever ingrained in my mind from long ago, embolden my spirit even now in the midst of this stressful pandemic.
Believing that death is but the close of one chapter and the start of a new, even better one to follow makes the sorrow of parting and separation, of both our loved ones and those from the wonderful world of household companions, a little bit easier to bear.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
