There was a walk-in clinic at my dental school. Anyone with a dental problem could walk in and be seen by a dental student. One sunny Friday I was the student assigned to the walk-in clinic. My friends were leaving school early and heading to a party at the nursing school. I’d be missing free beer, pizza and dancing while I waited for some poor soul with a toothache to wander in.
Late in the afternoon an older woman came in. She was driving from Atlanta to Philadelphia with her son. She was extremely chatty. I was certain I would never get her to stop talking long enough to exam her.
“It is my partial denture, doctor,” she said. “I broke a tooth off the partial. I am going to Philadelphia for my granddaughter’s bat mitzvah. My whole family will be there. I can’t let them see me without my tooth.”
This lady’s tooth loss was unique. She was missing her upper bicuspid, canine tooth and lateral incisor. The loss of these three teeth in a row made me think she had been in an accident. Maybe she had been in a car wreck. Perhaps she was kicked by a horse. I could easily add a tooth to her denture. She could talk all she wanted while I worked on her plate. I was thinking I just might make the party.
At dental school, we were required to take each patient’s blood pressure.
“You can’t use my right arm,” said my patient. “I had breast cancer years ago, you must use my left arm.”
“OK, whatever,” I thought.
I slid up her sleeve on her left arm and froze. The old woman had a tattoo. It was ugly, six fading numbers crudely tattooed to her forearm. The woman sat quietly for a moment.
“So,” she said, “would you like me to tell you about my tattoo?”
My patient was a young girl in Belgium during World War II. One night the Nazis gathered up all the Jews in her neighborhood and sent them to camps.
“I was young and healthy, so I was not sent to an extermination camp,” she said. “I was sent to a work camp.”
As a young teenager my patient worked long days as a slave laborer.
In the book: The Arms of Krupp by William Manchester, the author describes the life of a slave laborer in a Krupp steel mill during the second world war. The slave laborers were called “cattle” by their supervisors. Near the end of the war, slaves are not allowed to use facilities to relieve themselves.
Young girls were forced to squat outside the factory when necessary. They were fed a thin soup called grimly, “Bunkersoup” by the workers. At Nuremberg trials, it was estimated each slave was given about 800 calories a day to survive. That is not even half of the calories a teenager needs for normal growth.
After telling me about life at her camp as a labor slave she told me about her teeth.
“It was very cold in the winter of 1944. We worked hard every day,” she said. “ One day I came down with a fever. If you could not work, you were sent to the gas chamber. At 13 I knew this.”
“My friend had been at the camp longer than me and she told me, if I had a toothache, then I could go to the dispensary and get a tooth taken out. After the tooth was out then you could spend the night in the dispensary where it was warm.”
“I went to the dispensary and told the Nazi dentist I had a toothache. Of course, nothing was wrong with my teeth. He took out the pliers and pulled out my three teeth. There was no anesthetic. I was in such agony. I bled a lot. I think I was probably anemic at the time. Anyway, I was very lucky. They let me stay three days in the dispensary. After the third day, my fever broke, and the weather was warmer. In the spring we were liberated. I will never forget that day.”
After I replaced the missing tooth, I polished the partial denture and checked the fit. My patient was so pleased.
“I will smile at the bat mitzvah tomorrow and tell everyone about you,” she said. “Thank you.”
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27 News broadcasts will present statistics and photographs from 75 years ago.
When I think of the holocaust, I will always remember the old woman. I will not forget what she suffered at 13. She was alone and scared. She had three healthy teeth ripped out of her mouth in her effort to stay alive.
I will never forget her story.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
