So, how’s everyone handling the devastating pestilence by now?
For myself, just when I think everything’s under control, reality bites and I cry, “Gimme shelter!”
Kinda sad, methinks, when highlights of the day include deciding whether to have Singers Glen honey or Anna’s homemade strawberry jam on my whole wheat toast, taking out the trash — hmmm, what ensemble shall I wear for this vital task? — eating my daily banana for lunch on the patio, feeding Homer, our pet parakeet, oblivious to the pandemic pandemonium, chirping away in his gilded cage, opening the mail — mostly bills, catalogs for things we neither need, want or can afford — “personal” letters from Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi on the upcoming presidential election (there’s an election?) … and, regular promotionals from Publishers Clearing House telling me that I have VIP member status with the “best chance yet” to win $5,000 a week for life in their June 30 sweepstakes. Help stamp out postage in Harrisonburg.
What I miss most as we continue under house arrest — my daily workouts at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Wellness Center; haven’t swam in their indoor pool or soaked in the spa since the facility closed the first week of March. Given the largely senior clientele, I don’t expect to return to that facility anytime soon.
In second place, twice-a-week line dance classes that also ended early March along with the semi-monthly Leather & Lace club dances in Dayton.
Happily, Connie Daniels’ line dance classes have resumed. Dancing at first outdoors on her sloped asphalt parking lot was a challenge, but we’ve just moved back in to her basement dance studio, maintaining social distancing and trying to remember steps we’ve forgotten over the past months.
I’m realizing how much I miss my church family at Community Mennonite Church, where in-person worship services ended abruptly early March. Our Harbor small group continues to meet in cyberspace Monday nights via Zoom video conferences. It works well, but it’s just not the same as our regular gatherings, and the longer we pursue this communications vehicle, the more “superficial” our conversations become — which just isn’t how we function in “real life.”
Plus, I haven’t worn a sport coat and tie — I’m about the only person at Community who does — since the last in-person worship service on March 8. Nor have I “dressed up” since then; was planning to for a wedding on June 13 that was canceled due to COVID-19. I’m contemplating donning my “Sunday best” for our next on-line worship service, just to make a (fashion) statement.
Actually, I’m getting by with a lot of help from my supportive spouse, family, friends and our three-quarter green piece of God’s Little Acre. One could say — and I will — that, time and time again over these several months, I’ve been “surprised by joy” — “holy surprises,” if you will.
First and foremost, I’ve discovered that I can stay home and remain (almost) content. That’s saying something for this hyper-guy who finds it difficult to sit still longer than five minutes before it’s time to get up and go somewhere and, by golly, DO SOMETHING!
These days, that “something” includes:
- Daily scripture readings, often starting with Psalm 46, 67, 91 or 121 and concluding with food for thought from the “Our Daily Bread” devotional guide.
- Regular half-hour brisk walks-in-place on our treadmill; and, voila! — I’ve dropped from 168 to 162 pounds over the past weeks. I credit this in part to not eating out (and pigging out) as often, eating more fruits and vegetables and, hardest of all, cutting back on desserts.
- Avoiding Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube as much as possible in favor of watching local and network news, reading Time or This Week magazines and stimulating educational books like “Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock and Roll” by Peter Guralnick and Dave Barry’s “Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog” (recommend both).
- Continuing to make homemade music CDs to send to my siblings and church friends. While fewer persons even have CD players anymore, it hasn’t discouraged me as the music just keeps on comin’.
- Tending the lawn, flower beds and modest garden (enjoying fresh lettuce and red beets at the moment), feeding our fine feathered friends and meditating on the patio or lawn swing while joining with poet Dylan Thomas in marveling over “the force that through the green fuse drives the flower(s).”
The bottom line: while I think I’m handling this extremely disruptive pandemic reasonably well, deep down in my gut I’m growing weary of this whole mess – not depressed, just so uncertain as to where things are headed. Yes, we’re all in it together, trying to weather the viral storm, hoping we’re tossing and turning on the Ark and not the Titanic.
I want to believe that we’ll make it through, coming out the other side a stronger, more caring and loving global community. Now that would be the holiest surprise of all.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.