This was the late ‘50s in my home village, or kukaya, in Zambia in Southern Africa. This is the earliest Christmas I can remember. My grandparents were great farmers who provided us 15 grandchildren with abundant food, including delicious red kidney beans, maize, pumpkins, cassava, sweet potatoes, peanuts, chicken and an occasional goat meat. But this year there was an air of excitement. Christmas was coming and word got around that we were going to eat something special on that day.
My grandmother had saved one shilling, or 12 cents, during the year. My aunt walked all afternoon to the Hoya store and came back in the rain that evening. Whatever she had bought was dry and carefully concealed all through advance contingency planning. Because of the anticipation about Christmas, and whatever my grandmother was keeping secret, I could barely sleep.
Early the following morning, as the grandkids jostled for position around the open fireplace, my grandmother boiled two gallons of water in a clay pot. From a small brightly colored aluminum foil packet, my aunt sprinkled half of some black dry floating substances never seen before. She then poured a whole three pennies or 3 cents worth packet of sugar into the pot. She stirred it. The children sat near the pot as adults — uncles, aunts, older cousins — sat a little distance waiting and making a running commentary among them on how excited we kids were.
My grandmother handed each a small rusty metal cup. Adults had larger metal mugs. She carefully and slowly poured a little bit of the dark steaming liquid into the cups enough so that the liquid could go around the many cups. My grandmother unwrapped pieces of golden brown, white and soft edibles, which were known locally as scones, pronounced as sea-connor. She split each piece among four children while adults split halves.
I proceeded to slowly take a sip of the sweet dark liquid followed by a small deliberate bite of the sikono. The whole experience was known as drinking tea with a small piece of a bun and it sent all us kids bonkers with profound sheer joy, pleasure and wonder. As children, this experience could not simply be bottled away.
Soon after most of this brief exhilarating event was over, I clutched by now a rather small piece of bun I had saved in my hand and ran outside the house to brag to other admiring friends in the village. “We drank tea and ate scones for Christmas!” I yelled at the top of my lungs as I pranced around. The other kids in the village begged for a piece of the Christmas. I gave each of them a smitten of the bun just enough to wet their mouths. But the kids were thrilled all the same.
That was my happiest Christmas ever. Later that morning we went to church and in the afternoon and watched traditional dances.
More than 60 years — thousands of cups of tea and loaves of bread, pizzas, hamburgers — later, I have never really forgotten that Christmas. The majority of people in rural parts of the third world still celebrate this Christmas by eating something special in the large family; it may be something as simple as a cup of sweetened black tea and slice of bread with sweet jam.
I have never forgotten that if I do not get any Christmas presents at all, the best way to celebrate Christmas is to share a meal, however small. Sharing a meal with non-family members is discouraged this Christmas due the 315,000 deaths and more than 17 million cases of the coronavirus.
The physical dwelling that we call kukaya or home can be a shack, a grass hut, a small apartment, a spacious three-bedroom bungalow, a condo, or a 10-bathroom mansion. The physical dwelling itself is often unimportant. Kukaya or home is a dwelling where you sleep, wake up, eat, watch TV, wash dishes, use the shower and bathroom, talk, laugh, argue and see people we love and share the dwelling or sometimes bed with. But most important home is where our powerful emotions are inevitably lodged. Home is the best place to celebrate Christmas because this is where the deepest but the most mundane but sacred aspects of our lives are both created and revealed as though from God. Home or kukaya is where our heart and souls rest as seared in our emotional memories.
The familiar Christmas song “I’ll be Home for Christmas” strikes a chord because we yearn to be and enjoy home at Christmas, especially this COVID-19 year. This is another troubling aspect of Christmas. What if you cannot be home for Christmas for whatever reason? The Christmas song “I’ll be Home for Christmas” takes care of that, for it says “If only in my dreams.” If you are homeless, hospitalized, behind bars, serving away in the military, or you are simply away from home for whatever reason, you can still enjoy Christmas, if only in your dreams.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
