As we get older, we like doing things a certain way, and our thinking tends to become more fixed. Keeping that in mind, how do we keep our mind young?
We can get stuck in a rut and not even realize it, just by thinking the same way or doing the same thing over and over again.
We need to realize our habits and our thoughts might not be healthy. So what should we do about it? Here are three steps for keeping our minds young.
1. Learning
Always make time to learn something new. While it may be awkward at first, it will feel more natural the more we do it.
At one time in my professional career, I thought I had learned everything I would learn in that career path. I felt like I was getting prematurely old. As you can imagine, I had come to a plateau — or should I say, a valley — in my professional development. If I had known then what I know now, I would have said that I needed to gain a lifelong learning perspective.
Today, I am constantly learning new things, and I feel vibrant and excited all the time. Although it can be uncomfortable, it sure beats feeling stagnant.
If we don’t realize that we need to be constantly learning, then we will end up stunting our personal and professional growth. As one CEO said, “I am always operating at the margin of my incompetence.” We should be doing the same.
2. Unlearning
We may have habits that keep us stuck where we are. These are things that we need to unlearn. Even though we have done them for a long time, they are not healthy for us.
How we think will determine how we act. Unhealthy thoughts will affect our outlook and our actions. It’s important to think about what we’re thinking about. If we don’t know what takes residence in our minds, then we won’t know what we need to get out of our minds.
For a long time I thought that it was unchristian to love myself. I thought it was prideful or arrogant. But Jesus said that we should love our neighbor as ourselves. And we can’t love our neighbor as ourselves unless we first love ourselves.
Today, I am always checking what I believe against Scripture. If I discover that how I think differs from what Scripture says, then I need to change my way of thinking and unlearn what I previously thought.
3. Relearning
Sometimes we get out of the habit of thinking what we should, and it behooves us to remember and relearn it.
Early on in my marriage I had gotten out of the habit of cherishing my wife. At that time I didn’t see her as the precious gift that God had given me, and our marriage took a turn for the worse.
Today, I am constantly telling my wife how much I appreciate her and love her—and showing it in my actions. One of my favorite questions to ask my wife is, “How are you?” After she says she’s fine, I ask, “How are you … REALLY?” That way she knows that I want to hear what she’s thinking, and I’m not just going through the motions.
My purpose is for her to feel heard. It’s not for me to respond. Even if she says something that I disagree with or she finds fault in me, I need to resist the urge to say something. That’s how I can learn what I need to change to become a better husband so we can have a better marriage.
After more than 30 years, our marriage is better than it’s ever been. That’s because I took the time to relearn what I needed to remember.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. If you want to keep your mind young, take the time to learn new things, unlearn the thinking that’s not healthy for you, and relearn the habits that you know you should have kept up. As a result, your life will be happier and more fulfilling—and your mind will feel younger too!
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners triple their current number of leads, double their sales, and increase their annual revenue by $50,000 or more—without spending any additional money on marketing or advertising. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.