Your emotional intelligence will be the most important skill in the workforce of the future. With artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more and more a part of the workplace, humans will become more valuable for what makes them distinctively human. Your ability to work with other people will be what sets you apart from machines — and from other humans.
If you are not able to help people become better than they are now, then you may need to think through how you can increase your emotional intelligence. A good coach may be exactly what you need.
A good coach will challenge you to think differently. The thinking that has brought you to where you are now is not the thinking that will bring you to where you want to go. You must be willing to shore up your emotional intelligence in order adapt to the new situations you will encounter in the workplace of the future.
Here are three ways a good coach can help you grow your emotional intelligence:
1. Leading Teams: Your team leadership will be one of the primary ways you will showcase your emotional intelligence. Your ability to lead others to become better will be key in the future economy. But you cannot give what you do not have. You can only teach others what you already know.
A good coach can help you see situations with new eyes so that you know better how to respond when the time comes. A good coach will ask you questions and make you think more deeply. A good coach will push you into uncomfortable situations that will make you grow. And a good coach will help you with your self-leadership so that you know how to lead others.
Becoming a good leader starts with realizing that you don’t know what you don’t know. If you are not willing to be challenged now, then you will likely not develop your emotional intelligence to what it needs to be.
2. Managing Conflict: Different people handle conflict in different ways. Some people run from it. Other people go out of their way to instigate it. But people who have high emotional intelligence understand how to handle it.
Conflict is not always a bad thing. In fact, it can be helpful to have good conflict in your workplace. The key is to understand how to manage conflict so that it is productive and not destructive.
A good coach can help you develop a comfort level with conflict—and to help you understand how to use it to bring out the best in people. Conflict that is not addressed will simmer and cause resentment, ultimately creating a breakdown in relationships. But honest, respectful conflict will allow everyone to say what needs to be said in a way that honors everyone.
If you are not comfortable in handling conflict, then you are limiting your potential. Increasing your comfort level with conflict will also increase your emotional intelligence.
3. Navigating Change: As the old adage says, the only constant in life is change, and the speed of today’s change continues at a breathtaking pace. Many people have difficulty handling change, so you will go far if you have the emotional intelligence to help others process change appropriately. However, you must first be able to process change appropriately yourself.
People who are going through change struggle with the fear of the unknown. It is important to be empathetic with others in that environment. Some people have difficulty understanding how others may be feeling at a given moment, especially in times of stress. If you have the self-awareness to know how it feels to struggle with fear, then you can help others see the situation clearly.
If you don’t have that level of self-awareness, then a good coach can help you develop it—but only if you are willing to be pushed out of your comfort zone.
Here’s the key takeaway: the future is here. The ability to lead teams, manage conflict, and navigate change is at a premium now, and it will only become more valuable. Whatever you do now to strengthen your emotional intelligence will pay you dividends in the future. A good coach can help you think the way that you need to think to increase your value in your personal and professional life.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
(1) comment
Excellent column Robert.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.