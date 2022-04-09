Too often we evaluate positions on an issue according to a political party’s orientation towards it. Although I am a registered Democrat, I imagine a weave of how my beliefs intersect with Democrats, Republicans, independents, capitalists, Christians, Buddhists, Muslims, vegetarians, tree-huggers, atheists, Marxists, libertarians, liberals, communitarians (my personal favorite). One could go on. What’s important is the issue, not the party.
I grew up solid country among farmers who knew how to fix what was broken, so I understand a political orientation that privileges independence. Still, in my rural community, people took care of each other. We had some poor people, but we didn’t have poverty. At the risk of making an outrageous claim, I suspect that people in rural communities know how to take care of each other better than urban people do, mostly a consequence of limited sequestration: in rural communities, we live close to each other; in urban communities, the wealthy live in the northwest; the poor live in the southeast. They don’t see each other.
Like most Americans, I believe in government by consent of the majority. I don’t have an uber-rational source to support my preference for democracy over non-democratic forms of government, although I have read philosophers stretching from Plato through Locke to Rawls. I suspect my belief in democracy is in part because it’s the political system in which I have grown up. I like it. I will do what I can to support it in the face of social groups trying to undermine it, some of whom are in our country.
I am also an egalitarian: I believe we should restructure our socio-economic culture so that people don’t starve while others, generally born into their wealth, are multibillionaires. I have no idea why people think they need superyachts, several mansions and bank accounts that stretch from here to Mars when they know others in the community are suffering. I think I know why Jesus raged against the money lenders in the Temple.
One can read the Biblical narrative literally and imagine the Temple as a building. I take it metaphorically, the earth as the Temple we have inherited and which we should preserve for those who come after us. I think most readers understand that at present, we are doing a rotten job of it — we have ravaged the Temple, leaving quite a mess to our descendants. I recognize that many politicians are well-meaning when they invoke the mantra of jobs and economic development, but these claims need to be positioned against pollution, deforestation, plastics in the ocean, species extinction, and the overall effects of global warning, which flat-earthers don’t see.
I recently had a conversation with a friend who seems to be something of a libertarian. He positioned himself within the doubters clan: given the evolution of social media, he asked, how can we trust what anyone says, by which I assume he meant scientists, politicians, educators, journalists, pundits, and conspiracy theorists. People who assume that stance position themselves in a solipsistic world view, that is, nothing outside of one’s private belief system is worth listening to. In its extreme version, you believe if you say something is true, it is true.
You can for instance challenge the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. The IPCC paints a dire picture of the earth’s future and its inhabitants (see IPCC, “Climate Change: A Threat to Human Wellbeing and Health of the Planet.”) Essentially, the IPCC claims that if we don’t take dramatic action now, by 2050, it’ll be a wipe-out.
If you take my friend’s position, you can dismiss what the world’s scientists are claiming, particularly if your job or investments depend on fossil fuels (read Joe Manchin), deforestation, or water-polluting industries. While in many ways, I’m a classic skeptic, I think by reading critically, we can slash our ways through the jungle of nonsense to arrive at reasonable approximations of truth. Certainly, we should not accept claims at face value, regardless of who makes them and how much we want to believe them. But still, by thinking and reading critically, we can get close to understanding what is actually “out there.”
In our schools, we try to promote critical reading and thinking. You can find the basic tenets on most university library web pages. In essence, we suggest that people question claims. In a democracy, I believe we have a social obligation to search for a variety of positions on an issue and honestly weigh their merits. One thing is clear: because someone we like has said something is so, we should not believe it is so. We need to check claims out, particularly when they are spectacular claims that reinforce our belief system. We need to check the sources, their reputations as experts in the field within which the claim is being made, search for and evaluate contrasting claims. In other words, we need to do our best not to be stupid.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
