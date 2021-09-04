To reach your potential in your career, you will need to cultivate a lifelong learning perspective. You will progress in your career if you keep that attitude throughout your working life. You will also feel more fulfilled personally as a result of always growing in your knowledge.
Here’s a process for keeping yourself self-educated:
1. Look for Opportunities
It’s important to realize that life will not spoon-feed you what you need to know. You have to become aware on your own of the things you need to know to progress.
When I was preparing to write my first book “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew,” I realized that I had to understand the publishing business. So I read a book on the publishing process and I attended a writers conference. Both were enlightening, and both helped me learn how to navigate the publishing world.
The key is to determine the knowledge needs you have, and then actively look for opportunities to fill in those gaps. Always be on the lookout for good sources of information — because you never know when they will show up.
2. Ask Questions
Do not be anxious about talking to knowledgeable people. Find good sources of information and ask them what others may think are stupid questions. If you are going to be self-educated, you have to get over the fear of looking stupid. You must focus on learning. The only stupid question is the one that isn’t asked.
Whenever I set my mind to learning something, I don’t have any inhibitions about asking questions. I don’t care if I ask stupid questions. I am willing to ask anything and everything because I want to learn.
You will meet experts who can provide you with good information. You have to get over the fear that you will bother them if you take up their time with questions. More often than not, the experts you meet will be honored by your interest in what they know. As a result, they will likely be happy to answer your questions.
You will show the depth of your interest in a topic by the questions that you ask. If you honor these experts with good questions, they will see that you have thought about the topic. In fact, these experts will be more impressed by your questions than by what you say you know.
3. Listen
When you are not asking questions of these experts, then you must be listening. If you are not listening, then you are not learning. You have two ears and one mouth: use them in proportion.
People will be glad to help you if you are first interested in them; therefore it is important for you to listen. They will think you are a brilliant conversationalist if you listen to them talk about something they are knowledgeable and passionate about. As a result, they will likely want to spend more time with you to learn about you because you honored them by listening.
Now, you may be surprised by the people who you learn from, so be prepared to listen to everyone you talk to. There is a person from whom I initially thought I could learn nothing. He works in a completely different field from me. He has had a totally different career path than I have had. However, every time I see him, I listen; and every time I listen to him, I learn.
Here’s the key takeaway: seek out opportunities, ask questions, and listen. Even if you don’t think you can learn something from the person you are talking to, you should listen to them. You never know when an opportunity will arise when you can ask questions, listen, and learn.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
