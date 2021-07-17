It’s a privilege to share my writing space this month with my friend and colleague Deb Stevens-Fitzgerald. Her work as a faculty member and community leader add a unique and valuable perspective to the topic.
It happens a lot. We’re hard at work on a given task and get interrupted with a request to add another task to our already overwhelming to-do list. The asks come from team leaders, supervisors, administrators, peers and team members.
When we’re asked to take on a project at work, or invited to join a committee or project team, there’s a natural tendency to want to say “yes.” There’s an excitement associated with doing so. We experience a little adrenaline rush, a sense of satisfaction grounded in the desire to be needed. We want to be a team player and we enjoy the oxytocin release that comes with knowing we’ve added value to a project.
When the request arrives, we consider both our personal skill set and the time we have available to opt in. We also evaluate both the real and perceived costs of turning the ask down. Sometimes, choosing to say “no” carries consequences. The consequences can be minor (like a disrupted timeline or a disappointed peer) or more significant (like insubordination).
Most of the time, we say “yes” with a genuine intention to deliver on what was asked. However, sometimes circumstances change. Those changes can be caused by everyday problems that we all experience (a flat tire delayed my arrival at an important meeting) or due to more grave crises (like a global pandemic that turns the world upside down). In this new reality, what we thought we could accomplish changes, too. As that realization sets in, we’re well served to acknowledge that to our coworkers.
Even if the relationships of trust we have built within our organizations are strong and healthy, it’s not easy to circle back and say “Based on life today, I’m in over my head.” Still, given the resources we have at hand in any given moment, there will be times when more has been asked of us than we can provide. Under the best of circumstances, we all find it hard to acknowledge that we can’t complete a project, finish a task, or do everything that has been asked of us. Raising this proverbial surrender flag requires humbling ourselves a bit, acknowledging some vulnerability, and asking for grace.
Many folks would sooner quit their job than ask for help. In 2018, even before the pandemic stretched each of us in new and unexpected ways, the global consulting firm Mercer surveyed employers and found that voluntary turnover for the year (excluding retirements) accounted for 15.5%. This was up from 14% the previous year. As the economy recovers, a tsunami of pent-up turnover demand is expected to wash over U.S. labor markets. American employees have been through a lot over the last 18 months, and every employer has many incentives to keep valuable employees, even as those workers have been under-resourced and over-extended.
Turnover is expensive for a business; when a long-term employee leaves, they take with them implicit knowledge and irreplaceable experience that may have been undervalued all along. Jim Collins, in his best-selling and well-known book “Good to Great” introduced the idea “First Who, Then What.” Leaders in great organizations make sure they have the right people on the bus and the right people in the key seats before they figure out where to drive the bus — great vision without great people is irrelevant. There’s a corollary to consider. When you have great people in your organization, make sure they have the space to ask for help when they need it and can self-advocate without fear of reprisal. That way, you have a better chance of keeping them on the bus.
Organizational culture can be crafted in a way that encourages employees to ask for help instead of walking away. We can build a community where we encourage others to ask for help when they need it. As leaders, we must both promote and model the behaviors we expect.
First, prioritize the asks. Don’t let your email inbox drive your focus and energy on any given day. When we are stretched too thin, begin to triage and complete first those responsibilities that are most mission critical. What responses and tasks, left unaddressed, risk the greatest negative impact? What questions and projects can be delayed a few days without causing undue stress elsewhere?
Second, work toward open honest and transparent communication with your supervisor. This is essential. Present options and problem solve to reorganize the work with an updated, more realistic timeline. What specific aspects of the work need more help? Can the ideal timeline be saved with the support of a co-leader, or by shifting another task (those blasted T-90 reports) to someone else this month?
Finally, remember that when you ask for support, the person hearing the request will likely want to help. The script has simply flipped — you are now the one asking for help and that other individual will feel the same instinct to say “yes.” And you can rest assured that in time, when the circumstances have reversed, you’ll most certainly be presented the opportunity to return the favor.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.