Failure. No one likes the sound of that word. When you fail, it’s easy to think you’re worthless, useless, and no good. But that just isn’t true. As Henry Ford reputedly said, “Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.” With this perspective, you should believe you are better prepared to win the next time around.
Failure is not something you should fear; it’s just how we learn. Thomas Edison reportedly said, “I have not failed 10,000 times. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Approaching failure with Edison’s perspective will make failure your servant and not your master, so you don’t need to be afraid of it.
To help you win the next time around, here are three things you can do to overcome past failures.
1. Confront Reality
In looking at failure, deal with it head on. See the situation for what it is, not what you wish it would be. Don’t pretend the situation is better than it is; instead let the reality of the situation soak in. Only then can you do something about it.
Despite temptations to believe otherwise, believe that you will one day prevail, in spite of your situation. That attitude will prepare you to overcome the obstacles in your mind—the limiting beliefs about yourself based on past failures. Your mind is the first battleground that you must face. Once you have overcome the obstacles in your mind, then you will be able to overcome the obstacles in front of you.
Don’t let what has happened in the past define you. You can overcome past failures. However, for you to move forward, you must first believe that you can win. Only when you think you can win will you be able to win.
2. Keep Trying
Once you have adopted the perspective that you can win, you must back up your belief with action. When you learned how to ride a bike, you didn’t do it perfectly the first time. You fell down and you skinned your knees, but you kept at it and you figured it out. It’s the same way in the rest of life: you fail your way to success.
Look at success like a combination lock. Just because the lock didn’t open the first time doesn’t mean you’re a failure. You just used the wrong permutation of variables. Every time you try a new combination, it’s another opportunity to unlock success.
The problem with failure is not what happens to you; it’s how you react to it. Therefore, you must not fear failure. Instead, when you fail, you should just pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get back out there. If you’re not failing enough, you’re not trying enough.
You are not defined by your failures. You can learn from them, you can change your approach, and you can try again. You have only failed when you have stopped trying.
3. Involve Others
Even if you have the right perspective and you have a penchant for action, you need to have a cheering section to help you get across the finish line. Find people who can keep your spirits up when times get tough, and let them speak into your life.
When you fail, it’s easy to want to be a loner and push others away. Instead, you should surround yourself with good advice from people who want the best for you.
When you have others on your team, they can help pick you up when you fall. The others on your team can also hold you accountable, so that you will keep going and not lose heart. Look for good advisors who can help you go out there and fail gloriously—so that you will eventually succeed.
Here’s the key takeaway. You can overcome past failures, but it will take the right mindset, a practice of action, and a good cheering section. When you have all three, failure will not be able to stop you.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.