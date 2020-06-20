As our community begins to reopen, we’re having critical conversations about “new.” New modes of operation, new conversations about values, new ideas about possibilities. And while new is coming, many of our organizations may not be in position to pivot to the new we need.
Over the years, I’ve assumed the role of devil’s advocate in multiple groups. While I don’t prefer to be the outside voice, embracing the role has pushed me to constantly think in different ways about the groups’ goals and missions.
From a cultural perspective, the devil’s advocate is often the enemy. The negative presence in the room that must be endured. She or he gets a bad rap for dragging out conversation and holding the group back.
In some cases, the labels are well earned. The strongest leaders, however, have the ability to ask a key question to better understand the devil’s advocate: What is the intent of the dissent?
Asking this simple question allows the leader to engage with the devil’s advocate in a different way.
Knowing that the intent is to simply hear their own voice or that the individual feeds off the tension allows the leader to better keep the conversation flowing. Knowing that the intent is to challenge old-school thinking patterns and push others at the table to think differently positions the leader to better promote the voice of the dissenter and continue the conversation.
The best devil’s advocates understand the danger of groupthink. The comments they make are often delivered in hopes of interrupting the “business as usual” mindset that sets in when full calendars and busy agendas often reward getting things done quickly in lieu of taking risks on being new and different.
The ideas they propose are often used just to explore new ground. From my personal experience, I share lots of ideas that I know are not feasible with the express intent of getting others to share why they wouldn’t work. The hope is, through these conversations, to move the group toward outside-of-the-box opportunities we could try that would move us forward.
Even with the best intentions, we may fail to identify and address issues of groupthink within our own teams. However, a cursory review of your recent decision-making can provide a clue. What percentage of your recent significant decisions were made without a single dissenting vote? A pattern of unanimous decisions may be a symptom, not a success. In times that are changing as rapidly as they are right now, we shouldn’t want our entire team to feel exactly the same way about every issue that matters.
There are several reasons we may find ourselves in a group with no vocal devil’s advocate. First, those with dissenting views have been ignored for so long that they stop raising their voice in the moment that matters. Second, those with these views are uncomfortable or unwilling to share them with the group.
Third, those with diverse views were never brought onto the team in the first place. Sometimes hiring decisions are made with an emphasis on organizational “fit.” This rationale is occasionally used to justify not hiring someone who looks at our work in a different way than we do. When we hire based on fit alone, defined in this way, we may actually be doing a terrible disservice to our organization. Instead, we would be well served to use our hiring opportunities to seek out others who think in new and innovative ways, have a track record of respectfully contributing those ideas to help move the group forward, and demonstrate a willingness to support the decisions of the group and continue to contribute to the team in meaningful ways.
Ultimately, being the devil’s advocate for the right reasons is exhausting. Still, when the intent is to create a tomorrow that’s a little better than today, it’s worth it.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.